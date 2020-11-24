Pioneers of Alaska are trying to solve a mystery at Pioneer Park and hope someone in Fairbanks can provide information to help.
The mystery surrounds a 3-inch cannon gun, on display at the historic park. It currently sits between the Harding Car and the park office, partially covered now by nearby bushes. Pioneers of Alaska said there is no record of how the gun came to be in Alaska or at Pioneer Park.
Pioneers of Alaska want to refurbish the cannon and install an historical plaque, describing significance of the cannon. A couple spokes need to be replaced in the wheels.
“When they put it in the park, I guess there was a problem of people rolling it around the park,” said Jim Plaquet of Pioneers of Alaska. “So they actually put the wheels in asphalt.”
A jackhammer will have to be used to free the wheels and restore the cannon properly.
Pioneers of Alaska contacted the manufacturer, which had detailed information on the model of the cannon. But the Rock Island Arsenal Museum had no information to share about this particular gun. This museum is the army’s second oldest museum. It’s mission is to collect, preserve and interpret the history of the arsenal and the equipment that was manufactured there. It is nationally recognized for its large and impressive small arms collection.
The museum historian did know that the gun carriage had to be refurbished at Rock Island Arsenal between 1921-1932. There is a stamp below the carriage stamp “No. 427.” The stamp has been covered and restamped with the initials of the Arsenal Commander Col. David M. King.
“The gun would have been in place at the park or out of the Army inventory by the onset of World War II, because it would have had a high probability to be melted down and recycled,” according to a letter from the ASC history office of the Rock Island Arsenal. The ASC history office is the Army Sustainment Command, which archives history of the army.
But the historian could find no details concerning the origin or the transfer of the gun to Pioneer Park. It is not recorded in the archives.
Here is what we know about the gun. It’s a field gun of American design. It was the U.S. Army’s first steel, rifled, breech loading and recoiling field gun. These characteristics dramatically improved the range, accuracy and rate of fire of the artillery weapon. It was also one of the first artillery guns to have an armored shield to protect the crew from small arms fire.
Work began to manufacture this weapon in 1902. This particular model was fielded in Pershing’s 1916-17 Mexican Punitive Expedition, but was not fired in combat. In use from 1905 to 1917, the Model of 1902 was extensively used in training artillerymen stateside during the First World War. It was phased out in the 1920s.
Here are details of the gun:
Ammunition: shrapnel or explosive
Shell Weight: 15 pounds
Muzzle Velocity: 1,700 ft/sec effective
Range: 6,500 yards
Maximum Range: 8,500 yards
Maximum Rate of Fire: 15 rounds/minute
Anyone with information about how this gun came to be at Pioneer Park should call Pioneers of Alaska Museum at 456-8579.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris