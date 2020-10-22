James “Dim” Burk owes his life to three family friends who came to his rescue Monday night when he flipped his four-wheeler in a swampy area more than 20 miles west of Nenana.
The “boys,” as he called them, are actually three men in their late 30s and early 40s, but he is the one who spent time teaching them how to survive in the wilderness as they were growing up. They went to school with his children.
“They are my true heroes,” Burk said from home where he is recovering from a serious gash in his head. Nine staples hold the wound closed.
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Burk 64, was heading out to his remote cabin and his trapline west of Nenana on Monday when his four-wheeler flipped and sent him flying. He landed on his head, on the ice, and began to bleed profusely.
“The first thing I did was stagger around and look for a place to put all my gear and try to dry off,” he said. “I couldn’t get a fire going because my lighter was wet and soggy.
“Every time I’d wrestle down a piece of willow, my head starts bleeding. When I went to get a big tree, I fell through the water again so then I got the other foot wet.”
It was snowing. Temperatures hovered in the low 20s and the wind was blowing, so he began to get chilled.
He pulled out his cellphone and called 911. He also called his family and they began to mount a rescue mission. Longtime family friends Matt Krenzke, Joe Beck and Darry Beck Wilcox prepared to head out to his location. They knew exactly where he was.
Meanwhile, Burk continued trying to start a fire.
“I even tried to shoot a tree down,” he said. “But the rifle froze up. and my chainsaw froze up. I just huddled down and thought I was gonna die. Then I said, 'aw, you can’t die this way.'”
He dug around in his bag and found fresh batteries for his headlamp. His cellphone battery was quickly dying and he was bloody and wet and cold.
“I was getting worried,” he said. “Really worried.”
Help is on the way
Meanwhile, the Nenana Fire Department, in cooperation with Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, was trying to arrange an air rescue, but Nenana was on a no-fly alert due to bad weather. Eventually, the Nenana Fire Department agreed that the men who were familiar with the area and knew where Burk was would go retrieve him and that an ambulance would wait for their return.
“Joe Forness (chief Nenana Fire Department) was very helpful, in constant contact with me,” Krenzke said.
When they learned the helicopter could not fly, the three rescuers headed out on snowmachines. They also called Burk and told him they were coming to get him.
“They told me they weren’t gonna leave me, so I hung on just knowing that,” he said.
Krenzke, Beck and Wilcox went to school with Burk’s children and Burk was Krenzke’s trapping mentor, beginning in 2002.
“I just started following him around and learning trapping,” Krenzke said. “Now I do it with him. We go together. He is one of my good friends.”
In the 20 miles it took to reach him, about five of those miles had not been cleared and required an hour of chainsawing just to make their way through the brush.
“We got to where the swamps are and it gets wet and we could see his tracks across ponds and lakes,” Krenzke said. “By then, it was pitch black. He made it five miles into those frozen swamps before he finally wrecked.”
They spotted the four-wheeler upside down, and nearby sat Burk huddled over a small fire by a tree and a little beaver house.
“He was awake and alive enough to get on one of the machines,” Krenzke said. “He was very bloody and very cold.”
Burk was so happy to see their snowmachine headlights in the distance.
“Here they come,” he recalled. “I thank my lucky stars and the good Lord as well for selecting the proper crew to come in and get me.”
He had finally gotten a small fire going and he announced to his rescuers: “Hey, I got a fire going for you boys.”
They were all relieved to see each other. They gave Burk warm and dry gear they had brought along, since he was starting to “freeze up pretty bad.”
“It was a pretty rough go,” he said. “That’s the worst condition I’ve ever been in, in all my years out in the woods.”
That trapline has been in his family for more than 50 years and he is no stranger to that area. Neither are his rescuers, who have spent time with him on the trapline.
“I’d give them a medal,” Burk said. “Knowing the danger of where they are going, they went anyway. They’ve got the savvy to get out there.”
A day after his rescue, Burk said he feels “jim dandy.”
So now he is thinking about retrieving that four-wheeler and plans to start working on that this week.
