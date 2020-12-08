The North Star Imagination Library will share a bit of its history Wednesday night with a free livestream event featuring Imagination Library founder Dolly Parton.
The show is called “The Library That Dolly Built” and it happens via Facebook Live at 3 p.m. Alaska Time on Wednesday. Tune in at www.facebook.com/NorthStarDollyBooks or Imaginationlibrary.com.
The show features an acoustic performance and a conversation with Dolly Parton. The event celebrates the 25th anniversary and the 150 millionth book through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The local branch of that program, North Star Imagination Library has donated more than 484,000 books to children in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since 2008. There is no cost to participate.
“We are truly a community committed to our children, as evidenced by the many volunteers and donors who give of their time and money to ensure a book arrives in over 2,800 mailboxes each month,” said president Emily Vockeroth. “We hope that this documentary provides an opportunity for our partners to see how important they are in this endeavor.”
In the Fairbanks area, every child registered with the Imagination Library at birth will have a home library of 60 books by the time they reach age five and start kindergarten.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families read with their children every day to strengthen bonding, increase language skills, improve vocabulary and boost brain activity.
Dolly Parton launched Imagination Library in 1995 and currently distributes books to 1.7 million children around the world, every month.
“The Library That Dolly Built,” directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner, and narrated by Danica McKellar, goes behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, to show how one of the most famous performers in the world partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.
According to a news release, Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Dolly’s hometown, Sevierville, Tennessee, and is now active in all 50 states, and five countries, gifting 1.7 million free, age-appropriate books to children every month. The film also provides a glimpse of the profound impact the Imagination Library has on people through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and with Dolly Parton herself. Woven throughout the film is a biographical sketch of Dolly Parton, featuring rare photos and films from her childhood. Unlike most biographies of Dolly, it doesn’t focus on her music. Instead, it demonstrates that at every successful point in her career, Dolly Parton has come back to Sevierville to give back to her community.
Dolly Parton believes that if you can read, you can do anything.
“My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard,” Dolly Parton said in a news release. “One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made.”
More information on the film at www.imaginationlibrary.com/film.
For more information on the local chapter, go to www.northstarimaginationlibrary.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.