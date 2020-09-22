Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, retired educator Sharron Hunter and her husband James have been hunkered down at home. But every day, they look forward to delivery of the mail from the U.S. Postal Service.
“My husband had this idea to just go to the post office and hand out thank yous,” Sharron Hunter said. “I think he was even going to wear a sandwich sign. After I got to talking to him, he said, well, if you’re going to make it into a big thing, why don’t you just go ahead and do it?”
So she did.
With the help of her friend Brenda Sadler, the two volunteers set about finding ways to let postal workers in North Pole know that they are appreciated.
They created a banner, now hanging prominently in North Pole, that urges local residents to thank their local postal workers.
“Since we are both North Polers, and decided to make this a local effort, we put a Santa stamp and North Pole postmark on our banner and flyer,” Brenda Sadler said.
Sadler, who is also a retired teacher, saw a great opportunity to get children involved. So they made little kits that included colorful ribbons, plain card stock so children could make their own cards, and a special COVID card as well. They passed those kits out to parents. The COVID card features a mask and says “Thank you for braving the frontlines to deliver this letter #(heart)postalworkers.”
The hope is that residents will pass on those COVID cards and homemade cards to postal workers.
The kits come with gratitude from the volunteers: “Thank you from us for thinking of your carrier during these stressful times.”
“We just went to the park one day and talked to parents,” Hunter said. “A lot of them took the little packets for kids.”
Hunter said her family has really appreciated mail delivery since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“Right after they started taking those automated machines out and the post office was delayed so much, both of us kept saying, my gosh, they are doing such a necessary job and now, their job is even harder to do,” Hunter said. “It’s such a good time to show support.”
She even put up her own sign showing support at their home. It hangs between her newspaper box and her mailbox. It says: “Deliveries Are Our Lifeline” and then says ‘thank you’ in many different languages.
“I guess my husband and I have been conscious of their service from the very beginning,” she said. “We are really appreciative of the postal people.”
A fun discovery, upon launching this project, was finding so many local residents who already regularly thank their postman — sometimes with homemade baked goods.
“So that was nice to know, that people don’t always need their awareness raised,” Hunter said. “They’re already doing their own things.”
The North Pole Post Office serves 22,544 North Pole residents and processes an estimated 35,983 packages every year.
