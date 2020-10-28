North Pole police Chief Steve Dutra threw down the fundraising gauntlet this month for the Alaska Peace Officers Association (APOA) effort to raise money for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
But his department still has a little catching up to do before the competition ends this week.
“It is ‘friendly’ but not so friendly,” Chief Dutra said, in a light-hearted email. “We won last year and I would have to say, I rubbed it in a little bit to get everyone rattled up.”
North Pole Police took the top spot in 2019 thanks to a last-minute donation from Rady Concrete. This week, they are beating the bushes, getting the word out to other donors as well, because they want to keep that top spot.
Currently, this “friendly” competition has Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces leading the food drive with $2,798. Close behind are Alaska State Troopers with $2,454.
Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire have raised $916. Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center raised $704.
North Pole Police Department raised $711 as of Tuesday and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police raised $100.
Last year, the North Pole Police Department was awarded a small glass bowl from the Food Bank for their fundraising efforts. Dutra included a photo of the tiny bowl under the gigantic North Pole Police Department sign.
“I like to remind AST Capt. Wall of how nice it looks on my shelf,” Dutra said. “So I assume he is plotting to get it back.”
Dutra is confident his department in North Pole will prevail.
“We are a sneaky bunch,” he said. “And it’s for a good cause.”
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank collects and redistributes donated food to individuals and agencies. Food is distributed through many different programs.
To donate online to the APOA department of your choice, go to www.fairbanksfoodbank.org.
Santa's Helpers
It’s not too soon to start thinking about families in need for the upcoming holiday season.
Santa’s Helpers has already placed an order for $35,000 worth of food for holiday food boxes and is ready to begin collecting donations to pay that bill. In addition, Pearson Auto has already offered two $500 matching donations if others donate that amount.
The organization is beginning by focusing on collecting toys for children.
“The stores are pretty bare,” said Bill Hunt, who spearheads the program.
He asks donors who order toys online to send them directly to Fairbanks Nissan, and the group will collect the toys from there.
Referrals of specific families will start being accepted on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Santa’s Helpers was created in 2014 to continue what used to be Santa’s Clearinghouse. The mission is the same — to help families in need. It started anew after Santa’s Clearinghouse closed.
More information is available at the website at www.nscfundalaska.org/santas-helpers.
