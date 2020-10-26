Kids can participate in the upcoming election, thanks to Kids Voting North Alaska.
This nonprofit group is a nonpartisan, grassroots-driven voter education program committed to creating lifelong voting habits in children, increasing family communications about citizenship and encouraging greater adult voter turnout. It is an affiliate of Kids Voting USA. The longtime program allows students to vote in mock elections — presidential, general or local. It also has grown to provide avenues for civic engagement, including contests, scholarships and a teacher mini-grant program to promote voting literacy in classrooms.
In Fairbanks, Kids Voting North Alaska has distributed hundreds of election booklets to public and private schools, organizations that serve young people such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Door, Joel’s Place, Interior Center for Non-Violent Living; borough public libraries, state election board, and many more. The booklets are nonpartisan and contain activities for parents and children, pictures of candidates, and the work of former contest winners’ posters and essays - all made possible by Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Teachers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough can access eVote Alaska, the Kids Voting online voting program to download students’ eVoting registration IDs, so students can participate in the voting process, just as adults do. The eVoting registration ID process opens Monday and closes Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Results of the eVoting are then reported to the Fairbanks North Star School Board.
Private and homeschools can contact Michelle Dami for eVoting registration IDs at michelle.daml@k12northstar.org. Borough students should contact their own teachers.
Kids Voting also offers poster, essay, podcast and meme contest for students. The theme this year is “Your Voice Counts. Vote!” Contest entries are due Nov. 13 and winners will be announced Nov. 30.
For more information and entry forms go to www.k12northstar.org/Page/8808.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.