Kindergartener Ezra Mitchell was so excited after his class zoomed with the Eskimo Ninja Warrior that he rushed home and jumped on the family’s treadmill. He told his mother he wants to get strong like “Nick Handsome.”
Of course, the Eskimo Ninja Warrior’s real name is actually Nick Hanson, but Ezra insists on his own version of the name. Regardless, it’s clear that Nick Hanson connects with kids — even via Zoom.
This was the Ninja Warrior’s second visit with students of all ages in the Denali Borough. He spent a day in person at local schools a year ago and then another day this week, chatting with them all online. It was clear as the hours passed that they remembered him and he remembered them.
“It’s tough to remember every single one,” Hanson said later. “But I remember moments. And those moments are really what is the key.”
A kindergartener reminded Hanson of their handstand contest, when she was in pre-school, and was delighted he remembered details of the encounter.
“They are special,” Hanson said. “I’m not just trying to make them feel that way. It’s the truth, way down in my heart.”
Hanson lives in Unalakleet in western Alaska and will compete again this month in the nationally televised contest America’s Ninja Warrior. Over the years, he has shared his story with students throughout Alaska. It’s a true tale of overcoming being bullied as a child, because his skin is white, even though he is half Inupiat. It’s a story of never giving up and channeling his energy into something positive, both his studies and athletics. That led him to training for Alaska Native Games and the Native Youth Olympics.
“That changed my life,” he said. “I have a deep connection to my athleticism and a deep connection to who I am as an Alaska Native person. I have a deep connection to my ancestry.”
Eventually it even led to him competing on America’s Ninja Warrior.
An eighth grader suggested he try out for the show.
“At the time, who would have thought a 26-year-old dude would get motivated by an eighth grader to completely change his life forever,” Hanson said. “I didn’t even know it was a possibility.”
There’s always someone — a mentor, a teacher — who will “push you to change your life,” he told students.
His journey as a Ninja Warrior has been filled with challenges and he doesn’t always succeed the way he hopes he will. But every time, he gets more disciplined and more resilient, so that he can return and do better. He has been competing as a Ninja Warrior for seven years.
These are the lessons he shares with students.
“It was so great,” said Jeni Mason, principal of Cantwell School and Denali PEAK Home School, after the Zoom session. “He has so much energy and his positive messaging is so great. His connections to kids is just instant.”
She jumped on the chance to bring him back, even via Zoom, when the opportunity arose at a statewide school gathering. A grant followed, which allowed him to spend a big chunk of the day chatting with students in individual classes.
“Why did you want to do Ninja Warrior?” one student asked.
“Because I want to show you guys no matter where you’re from, no matter what you think you can do, there’s gonna be an obstacle that puts itself in your way,” Hanson said. “There’s always an opportunity to try something new and America Ninja Warrior was that for me.
“You guys are my reason why,” he said.
GCI sponsors Hanson’s outreach to young people all over the state.
