Every year, students learn about the dangers of using tobacco and share what they learn in the annual tobacco prevention poster contest.
Sponsored by Railbelt Mental Health and Addictions, the program usually includes presentations in classrooms on the dangers of tobacco products and secondhand smoke. This year, with in-school classes suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, those educational sessions didn’t happen. Instead, organizer Maryellen Robinson promoted the program using the local community page on Facebook.
“This has been such a difficult and challenging time for many,” Robinson said. “Honestly that’s why I still wanted to do the poster contest, hoping that it would get the kids excited about doing something familiar.”
Students look forward to the poster contest every year, she said. She knows that because plenty of kids kept asking when it was going to happen, she added.
“They all spent a lot of time creating their posters,” she said.
She recruits other community members to judge the entries.
This year, the grand prize high school winning poster will be displayed on water bottles that will be distributed later this summer.
The grand prize winners each took home a $100 VISA gift card. First place winners were given $20 VISA gift cards.
Top posters were created by Leena Robinson, Zoey Brown, Sonja Robinson, Chance Jacobsen and Kysen Jacobsen.
“I love working for the children of our community,” Robinson said. “They are definitely a driving force for me.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.