Volunteers launched a nonperishable food drive in the Denali Borough this week to stock the shelves of Neighbor to Neighbor’s new Food Bank for the Denali Borough.
Establishing a local Food Bank has been on the wish list for a long time, and is finally coming together. That is due to the generosity of so many people, according to Barbara Walters, the Food Bank’s point of contact.
Neighbor to Neighbor provides food boxes every holiday season for families in need. It also helps families when tragedy strikes, like house fires or other crises. But Neighbor to Neighbor has never had a headquarters or a place for storage, making it hard to plan ahead.
That all changed thanks to longtime Healy residents Mark Menke and Todd Shorey, owners of DArlin Enterprises, who offered use of one of their buildings — the small structure that used to house the pharmacy and is right behind the new bank building at Mile 248.1 Parks Highway.
“They are like angels,” Walters said. “They get it. They pay it forward.”
Neighbor to Neighbor hooked up to commercial power and thanks to CARES funding through the Denali Borough, now has a commercial freezer and refrigerator. Volunteers put together shelves last week.
“Linda Dingbaum had those things up while I’d still be working on the first one,” Walters said.
Now, it’s time to stock those shelves with food. Details of collecting food are still being worked out. Look for donation boxes in Cantwell, McKinley Village, Healy and Anderson. Some locales are still being confirmed.
“You have to start somewhere,” Walters said.
Donations poured in from United Way, Usibelli Coal Mine and many local residents.
“Some people gave us their whole stimulus check,” Walters said. “It’s really amazing how generous people have been during the pandemic.”
She praised the Fairbanks Community Food Bank for their enthusiastic support and training. She looks forward to learning more and to showing off the results of that training.
“It was great,” she said. “We walked around their facility, to all different parts of the operation. They had me shadow people.”
She helped pack food boxes and learned a lot about the process of sharing food.
“It was very eye opening,” she said. “They were so willing to help us. Such a great resource.”
Neighbor to Neighbor has already been busy this winter helping many local residents.
“Since the pandemic hit we’ve had quite a few people we’ve helped,” she said. “This makes it an easy place to store stuff now. We can be more systematic in getting it out borough-wide. We’re not pressed for time.”
In years past, volunteers scrambled community-wide to find freezer space or refrigerator space for perishable items.
The Food Drive begins this week and will continue through March 16.
“Let’s see if we can get 5,000 pounds,” Walters said. “It’s a goal.”
“I think the need is there,” she said. “Having the building is such a good start. Now, we just have to get a food stock going.”
Cantwell Bible Church is the collection spot in Cantwell. In Healy, there will be boxes at Three Bears Alaska grocery store and local churches. Sites are still being confirmed in the Denali Park area and in Anderson.
And Walters is already thinking ahead.
“The dream would be to have a way of transporting stuff, like our own van,” she said.
But she also knows the new Food Bank will start with the basics.
“These are baby steps,” she said.
To ask for help or if you have questions, email denalineighbors@gmail.com or call 907-978-1484.
