Tenth grader Amelia Williams, who is home schooling this year due to COVID-19, has turned her love of baking into a busy home business.
It all began with a coronavirus cake, which she created just for fun.
“That started it,” she said. “It was one of the first cakes I ever made, just for us.”
She baked the cake for her family and decorated it like the coronavirus germ. The cake was round and on top, the coronavirus germ was outlined by tiny green sprinkles and lots of coronavirus spikes. The side of the cake read, “It’s Corona Time.”
When she posted a photo of that cake on Facebook, her phone started ringing.
“Word of mouth got out,” she said. “That really helps in a small community and the encouragement is really nice for my self-confidence.”
Amelia’s mother Dana Williams, who operates her own home jewelry making business, suggested Amelia try starting her own business. Maybe people would buy the homemade cakes, she suggested.
Amelia now bakes four or more cakes every week, with all kinds of different designs: colorful unicorns, majestic mountain scenes, intricate patterns, even creepy crawly Halloween scenes.
“Sometimes I make one or two a week and sometimes I make three in one day,” she said. “They are birthday cakes mostly. I did a few for Thanksgiving and I did a few ‘Coronavirus Get Together’ cakes, for outside bonfires.”
Her favorite themes are ones that utilize a rainbow of colors.
“For kids, I really like the unicorn cake and dinosaurs,” she said. “I made a really cool Harry Potter cake with sprinkles inside.”
Another favorite has been the peanut butter chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Ganache is a glaze, icing, sauce or filling made from chocolate and cream.
“My favorite might be the unicorn rainbow cake, just because it is so happy and cheerful,” she said. “There’s rainbow swirl, a pretty golden horn with fun frosting. You have to layer the different colors of frosting in one bag. It’s a swirl of colors and it’s really fun to do.”
She really likes when a customer provides a theme and she is free to create the design.
“I use Pinterest a lot,” she said. “I think about what would I like, as a kid, if someone made a cake for me.”
“I just piece things together,” she added.
The 15-year-old juggles baking and school work.
“The cake takes awhile to bake, so I do schoolwork while it is in the oven,” she said.
Each cake can take from two to four hours to create.
Before COVID-19 hit, she attended Tri-Valley School. Her plan this year was to homeschool just for the first semester, but cake baking has kept her so busy, she intends to continue homeschooling throughout the new year.
This isn’t her first business venture as a young entrepreneur. In past years, she collected dried moose poop pellets and decorated them as sparkly Christmas ornaments. Her booth of unique Alaska ornaments were always popular at local holiday bazaars.
The cake making, which she started back in March or April, is in demand year round.
“I didn’t know it was going to become this big,” she said.
She has already used some of that money earned to buy a car and now is putting proceeds toward saving for college — or maybe to pay tuition for culinary baking school. She hasn’t decided yet.
“It’s fun to buy materials myself with this business,” she said. She regularly purchases baking supplies that includes edible paint, new cookie cutters and other specialty items.
The cakes range in price from $35 to $45.
“These are homemade cakes,” she said. “I use my grandma’s recipe, my time and an extra touch of love.”
Amelia’s Custom Cakes can be reached at 907-347-8607.
