The year 2020 doesn’t seem like a year to be grateful. But in many ways, gratitude is exactly what we all need right now.
Geoff Welch at Date-Line Digital Printing has compiled an e-book of gratitude called “Gratitude in Twenty Twenty” and it features messages of gratitude submitted by friends, community members and customers during 2020.
It builds on the gratitude project Date-Line started back in 2012.
That was the year Welch decided to publicly share his feeling of gratitude. He resolved to send a thank you card every business day. That evolved into designing and sharing Thank You cards with others, for free. He mailed 150 cards in the first batch. Since then, Date-Line has mailed an estimated 90,000 cards.
That led to Welch delivering a Ted talk about the gratitude project at the 2014 TED conference in Anchorage. The following year, Date-Line expanded the gratitude project to include children. Local artist Brianna Reagan created a free coloring book for kids called “THX FBX: You Are Never Too Young to Be Thankful.”
And then 2020 hit.
“The year has been challenging for so many different reasons,” Welch said. “I know people who are challenged because there is not enough work and I know people who have more work than they ever expected there to be.”
“Everyone is experiencing something out of bounds.”
Throughout the year, whenever he would start to feel the weight of 2020, he would look around the community for good things happening.
“I had this idea in the back of my head, if we could share it — we have the technology — it could probably encourage people about things, in spite of challenges,” he said.
The e-book serves two purposes: to encourage people to see a different perspective and to recognize there are things to be grateful for in the community and to give people an opportunity to share that good news and gratitude with someone else.
“I certainly have my rough days,” Welch said. “I need things to remind me that things are going to be okay. Focusing on gratitude really helps to reset that for me.”
The e-book is filled with messages of gratitude shared by customers, community members and friends throughout 2020.
“We wanted it to be a lot like the ones on our walls,” he pointed out. “There are 1,200 to 1,500 little cards on our wall and in four or five years, we only ever took one down,” he said. “People were respectful.”
Dateline now sends out free Thank You cards every quarter. To date, it has sent 12,000 to 13,000 cards a year for a total of 90,000 cards.
Compiling messages of gratitude into an e-book seemed like the next step to commemorate this historic year.
“I’m hopeful for 2021,” Welch said. “But I’m gonna hold on tight no matter what. I think my perspective is just like with 2020, you play the cards in front of you. Hopefully there will be more interesting challenges than this.”
People who receive the free Thank You cards regularly recently received a postcard from Date-Line announcing the e-book.
“2020 has not been easy,” the postcard reads. “But our resolve to choose gratitude in the midst of challenges and unexpected circumstances remains. Developing a posture of gratitude requires practice, but will fundamentally change the way you see — and interact with — the world around you.”
You can download the e-book in a PDF document for free. Or order the actual 44-page book for $20. Information is available on the Date-Line Digital Printing Facebook page.
