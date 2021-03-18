Lathrop students earn college-level math credits

Seven Lathrop High School students just earned 37 college math credits, before they even graduate and enroll in college classes.
“The College Level Examination Program (CLEP) is overlooked by many educators,” said math teacher Daniel J. Hackett. “The program provides opportunities for high school kids (or adults) to earn college credit, in many areas, and thus save money on future college costs.”
This year, seven of Hackett’s math students took the test and earned a combined 37 credits of college math.
“This is impressive,” Hackett said. “Keep in mind that by the end of the school year, the total will be even higher because they haven’t taken the AP exam yet.”
This is a program that Hackett encourages his math students to take advantage of every year. Last year, 14 Lathrop High School students earned 59 college credits in math.
“College algebra and precalculus are the entry level math classes at most universities and colleges and the AP program does not recognize this fact,” he noted last year. “My calculus students already have this knowledge and I wanted them to earn the credits they deserve.”
Credits earned through the CLEP exam is accepted by 2,900 college/universities nationwide.
CLEP is the college level examination program widely accepted to allow students to demonstrate mastery of introductory college-level material and earn college credit. Students can earn credit for what they already know by getting qualifying scores on any of the 33 examinations, sponsored by the college board.
This is good news for students and for parents.
“There is real college savings here,” he said.
It makes sense, Hackett said, for students to get college credit for something they already know.
Last year, students who took both CLEP algebra and precalculus tests walked into college with seven CLEP math credits, four AP calculus credits and three AP stats.
“Fourteen credits is almost a whole semester and meets the math requirement for a lot of majors,” Hackett said.
