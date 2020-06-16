Families are invited to join the annual Juneteenth celebration in Fairbanks at the end of this week, but it will be a little different this year due to the coronavirus. It will be held online beginning 7-8 p.m. on Friday.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of legal slavery in the United States. The Greater Fairbanks NAACP Unit 1010 hosts this annual community-wide event. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic means the traditional gathering is undergoing some changes. The celebration will now be held via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Anyone who wants to participate but doesn’t have experience with Zoom or Facebook Live is invited to email fairbanks.juneteenth@gmail.com ahead of time for personal support. Register for the online celebration at that same address.
The online Friday celebration will include poetry, music and words of liberation. On Saturday, mini-workshops will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required at the NAACP of Fairbanks Facebook page or by emailing fairbanks.juneteenth@gmail.com.
The NAACP encourages families to check out these sessions on their smartphones, computers or tablets and hopes families will watch together.
It’s a big change from the celebration that usually includes lots of people together, enjoying free food and entertainment for families and lots of activities for children.
The annual E-Race Racism Challenge, an event designed to help erase racism, is also undergoing a change. The Race Against Racism 5K/10K foot race will be virtual and even a little educational.
This year, instead of a one-day foot race around Fairbanks, participants are invited to visit sites honoring black and indigenous people and other people of color who have made contributions to Fairbanks, North Pole and Alaska. Take a selfie and post it on the race website.
“It’s a great way to learn about the contributions made to Interior Alaska by black, indigenous and minority folks,” according to the NAACP press release. “There is no registration required for the challenge.”
Details are at RaceAgainstRacismAlaska.wordpress.com.
And here is a little history about how Juneteenth came about, per the NAACP. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 had minimum to no impact on the day-to-day lives of many slaves, particularly those in Confederate states. Enslaved people in Texas were not freed until 1865 when Union Major-General Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston to take possession of the state. On June 19, 1865, General Granger delivered General Order No. 3 from the balcony of Galveston’s Ashton Villa, thereby finally ending legal slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth is the commemoration of that event. It celebrates African American freedom, community and family. “Juneteenth is observed across the United States by people of all races, nationalities and religions, with the recognition that honoring the experiences of others leads to significant improvements in our society,” according to the NAACP.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris