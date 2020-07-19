Those squeals of delight you heard coming from youngsters in Healy and McKinley Village the other day were the result of a special home delivery.
Each child, under kindergarten age, received a bag filled with educational tools, compliments of the Denali Borough School District.
“It was like Christmas in July,” said Angel Hayes, who works as an aide for the district.
She happily helped deliver the bags one-on-one to surprised and delighted families. Her two cohorts in this special project were Alesha Ferguson, director of special education for DBSD and Lauren Jeffrey, kindergarten teacher.
The bags filled with educational toys and tools were the result of a special grant the district received, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The money initially helped pay for someone to lead Story Hour at the community/school library and also paid for these educational items. When school closed as a result of COVID, the district decided to deliver the educational tool kits to each child in person. Each bag was age appropriate for ages 0-1, 2-3 and 4-5.
The initial delivery happened at the end of May, but not all the educational tools had arrived yet, so the most recent delivery ended up happening this past week. Children in Anderson, Healy, McKinley Village and Cantwell and in between, benefitted from deliveries. An estimated 90 children are on the list.
“It’s been a blast,” Hayes said. “The kids get so excited and 'oooh' and 'ahhh' and squeal.”
“We’re really proud of the work of Angel, Lauren and Alesha putting together these learning kits for the birth to kindergarten kids in our borough,” said Denali School Superintendent Dan Polta. “Even through the time of physical distancing, they came together and delivered these items to our kids. Many of the young recipients were used to seeing Angel drop off materials for their older siblings and were so excited to learn that she was coming to give something just for them.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris