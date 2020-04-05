Terrie Lundgren, of Healy, loves April Fools Day. Her husband kind of dreads it. She is the queen of April Fools Day in this Interior community, and every year, everyone eagerly anticipates hearing about the pranks she pulls on her family.
“It was harder this year, because I couldn’t go to the store and get my supplies,” she said. “I still pulled some things off.”
She and her husband Dave were together, working from home. So although preparation was a little more difficult, she felt it was important to continue the tradition, adding, “It was nice to have a break from the coronavirus news.”
She has been doing this for about 40 years, so her repertoire of April Fools pranks is vast. Since she now has a reputation, friends often send her new ideas, all year long.
She usually gets up at midnight and plans her April Fools pranks until about 4:30 a.m. while her husband sleeps.
Dave Lundgren knew it was coming and told her, “I know it’s just me you’re going to pick on this year, because we are quarantined. Be kind. Go easy on me.”
This was her idea of going easy on him: When he awoke, he found she had placed cooked spaghetti on the floor next to the bed. It was a cold, clammy wake up call on bare feet.
When he went to the bathroom, he was startled to find another person sitting on the toilet. He quickly realized it was not a real person. The second scare came when he opened the toilet lid and a creepy clown face glared back at him.
When he got in the shower, the shampoo wouldn’t come out because of the plastic wrap placed over the top of the bottle. The bar of soap wouldn’t provide any suds, because she painted it with clear fingernail polish.
When he came back into the bedroom, a wall of balloons fell onto him when he opened the door. Getting dressed, he found his underwear, pant leg and sleeve of his shirt all sewn together.
Breakfast didn’t go much better. The milk curdled — well, actually it was just mini-marshmallows making it look curdled. His coffee was bitter, thanks to the vinegar Terrie slipped into it. And he couldn’t pour any orange juice.
“Oh yeah, orange juice does not pour if you put gelatin in it,” Terrie said. “Just a little tip.”
Pranks continued throughout the day, including covering the living room floor in balloons.
Dave always turns on the ceiling fan before going to sleep at night. When he turned it on that night, a deck of cards went sailing around the room.
“He has a sense of humor,” she said. “It’s a good thing.”
Dave posted on Terrie’s Facebook page: “Terrie has been very busy today. But for the first time in 23 years, there has not been anything squishy in my shoes on April 1st.”
He might want to be extra careful next year.
As for Terrie, she enjoyed a few laughs.
“I just love the holiday,” she said. “It reminds me not to take life so serious. We gotta learn to laugh.”
