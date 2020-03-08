The Tripod will officially be raised today at 3:30 p.m. in Nenana, but the celebration leading up to that has been going on for two days.
This weekend is the annual Tripod Days, filled with two days of community events and activities at the Nenana Civic Center and outside. The celebration continues Sunday with music by Davya Flaharty beginning at 9 a.m. That is followed by free face painting for kids — and, yes, adults too!
There’s a parent-child look-a-like contest, a homemade chili contest and the ever popular prettiest and grungiest Carhartt contest at noon. Watch for hula hoops, banana eating and the annual tug o’ war between locals and visitors. That takes place at 1:45 p.m. on A Street in front of the Civic Center.
And in case you’re wondering how Saturday’s festivities went: Evelyn Verhagen ate 10 pickles in one minute to win the pickle eating contest; her husband, Samuel, ate four hot dogs in two minutes to win the hot dog eating competition; Joslyn Feddern, of Fairbanks, who came in second, said he “won by a bite”; and Taylor Pascoe won the bubblegum blowing contest, with a massive six-inch bubble.
There were lots of cross-country ski racers who took home awards. The one who caught my eye was Pol Codina, 19, of Spain. He won first in his age group, and it was his first time on skiis. He’s a handler for Bill Cotter and has been in Alaska for one month.
There are vendors and food and dancing and limbo. While you’re there, buy a ticket for the famous Nenana Ice Classic 2020.
