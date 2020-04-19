Winter’s big snow has turned into spring’s big melt and Alaska kids are taking full advantage of the breakup season.
All this snow has to go somewhere and as temperature warm, it is rapidly melting and filling up driveways and yards. Ground is still frozen, so for now, that water has no where to go.
Parent are busy digging trenches to keep the water away from structures, but Alaska kids are breaking out their boats and taking advantage of the short annual recreational opportunity.
“My boys always wanted lakefront property,” said Samuel Verhagan, of Nenana, as he watched his four boys float around the yard in a little raft. “Now they have it.”
That same scenario happened this weekend throughout the Interior. Gene Haugen, of Healy, paddled around his yard in a kayak. And 31/2-year-old Pyrola used a small inflatable in her own back yard in McKinley Village. Back in Nenana, Chayton Parsons, 9, took advantage of the new lake in his backyard.
It’s fun while it lasts.
