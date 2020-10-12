Steese Volunteer Fire Department donated more than 46 pints of blood to the Alaska Blood Bank, to win the 2020 Interior Region EMS Council Blood Drive.
Local fire departments throughout the Interior participated in this good-hearted effort, which will save lives. Employees donated blood themselves and also encouraged volunteers to donate on behalf of the individual departments. In the end, everyone donated a total of 28.8 gallons of blood.
Here are the individual results: Chena Goldstream, 41 pints; Ester Fire, 27 pints; Fairbanks Fire, 24 pints; University Fire, 23 pints; North Pole Fire, 22 pints; North Star Fire, 17 pints; Salcha Fire, 9 pints; Airport Fire, 7 pints; Tri-Valley Fire, 6 pints; Anderson fire, 5 pints; Nenana Fire, 4 pints.
