The North Star Imagination Library continues sending books, every month, to nearly 3,000 children in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
It hasn’t always been easy. State-assisted funding disappeared back in 2014 and the program depends totally on dedicated volunteers and donations.
The most recent support comes from the Northern Interior Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children. The group pledged to match up to $2,500 in donations to the Imagination Library’s website www.northstarimaginationlibrary.org between now and Dec. 1.
This new matching donation, has the potential to come close to covering one month of books. The volunteers who manage the program, keep it alive from month to month, because of their love for children.
“Total enrollment continues to grow, even with hundreds of children moving away or graduating (turning 5 years old). Preschools, child care centers, WIC, and the Fairbanks Children’s Museum are just some of the places enrolling children around town,” according to the North Star Imagination Library website.
This program is available to all children living in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Each child is eligible to receive a free, age-appropriate book in the mail, every month from birth until their fifth birthday. If a child is signed up as a newborn, that child will receive about 60 books by the time he or she turns 5 years old.
There are no income requirements. The only rule is that children must be age five or younger and live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Fairbanks program began in 2008. To date, more than 453,844 books have made their way into the hands of children from Fox to Salcha, Two Rivers to Ester and thousands of households in between, according to the Imagination Library website.
According to the 2010 census, there are nearly 8,000 children under the age of five in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“Our goal is to enroll them all,” the website says.
Studies show that children enrolled in this program drastically improve in early childhood literacy. The program inspires a lifelong love of reading and helps children be better prepared for learning when they enter kindergarten.
The program was founded by entertainer Dolly Parton in 1995, to benefit children in her home county of Tennessee. It became so popular that in the year 2000, she share the program available nationwide. Currently, more than 1,600 local communities provide the Imagination Library to more than 750,000 children every month.
The actual cost of sending one book to a child every month for one year is $30. You can support this program by donating at www.northstarimaginationlibrary.org.
Pumpkin Giveaway
To celebrate National 4-H Week, the Tanana District 4-H Leaders Council will give away 200 pumpkin kits to all kids, age 18 and under, for free. Children don’t have to be members of 4-H.
The pumpkin giveaway began Sunday and will continue through Oct. 10.
Each kit includes a small pumpkin to decorate, coloring sheets and crayons, and a few other goodies from the UAF Cooperative Extension Service.
To reserve your pumpkin kit, go to http://www.alaska4h.org/fairbankstanana-district.html. During registration, you will select the pick-up day, time and location. Face coverings and social distancing are required during pick-up. You will remain in your vehicle during delivery of your kit.
Questions? Contact Marla Lowder at 474-2427 or mklowder@alaska.edu or Ronda Boswell at 474-2450 or rlboswell@alaska.edu.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.