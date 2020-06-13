Robyn Taylor may not leap over tall buildings in a single bound, but what she doesn’t have in super powers, she makes up for with resilience and hard work.
The principal of Hutchison High School, Taylor is the newly named 2020 Principal of the Year by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals. It’s an honor she dreamed of achieving back in 2006 when she attended her first principal’s conference — not for the glory, but for the recognition for making a real difference in student lives.
“I still have so much work to do,” she said, as she begins her sixth year at the helm of Hutchison High School.
The coronavirus interrupted the traditional school year this spring, and as educators plan for the fall, Taylor’s ever-present positive attitude will surely come in handy.
“How do we do school from here?” she said. “What a great opportunity to reinvent. We’re sitting on several hundred years of education, of students sitting in rows listening to a teacher up front. That still does happen a lot. Let’s step away from this norm and find different ways to connect.”
She’s in the perfect spot to help make that happen. Hutchison is a career-oriented school and sometimes students demonstrate their knowledge of the learned material in different ways — a written test, an oral demonstration, a presentation. The program is so popular, the school district implemented a lottery system to accept new students.
She supports an unconventional approach to education, finding ways to better support individual learning of students.
“It’s scary knowing we’re in this new realm of unknowns with education,” Taylor said. “But it’s also kind of exciting.”
She and her staff are re-envisioning how the new school year will look, she said.
Taylor grew up in an Idaho family that ran, at one time, five small businesses. She worked at the businesses, which included a drug store/variety store, a five-and-dime, an ACE hardware and outdoor sporting goods, a crafts store and home health equipment supply store. They employed 200 people.
“My dad would always take me to the accountant with him,” she said. “I learned to run payroll for the stores.”
That real-life experience was hugely beneficial in the classroom.
“I could say, ‘Here’s the book theory. Now, let’s talk about real life,’” she said.
She soon discovered that her real passion was helping others succeed and she turned to education, earning a degree in business administration, a Masters of Education and an Educational Leadership Superintendent’s Certification.
She is a brainstormer and a people person. Her success, she said, is due to the people she works with.
“You have to believe in and build your team,” she said.
She started teaching in the southeast community of St. Petersburg. It is the Chatham School District where she met Jeni Mason, who is currently principal of Cantwell School and Denali PEAK homeschool. (and 2020 principal of the year for Region Two) The two educators ended up working together, filling in for superintendent duties while the district searched for a replacement.
They were a team, figuring it out day by day.
“Thank goodness we had each other, and staff and community support,” Mason said. “We grew so much that year together, in our knowledge of school district processes, budgets, policy, but also that was the start of our forever friendship.”
At a job fair one year, they ended up being a “package deal” for the Denali Borough School District. Taylor served as principal of Tri-Valley School for about five years.
One year, during a community dance performance there, she did a back flip off the knee of her student partner, shocking and delighting the community audience of more than 200 people.
Fitness is an important part of Taylor’s life and she’s a regular runner.
After her stint in Healy, she spent two years as an educator in Sitka and then came to Fairbanks.
She has never wavered in her mission to help students succeed.
Alden Gerome, a graduate of Hutchison who also served as the youngest member of the Fairbanks Board of Education, was one of those students.
“The adults at Hutchison High School know students very well,” he said. “As a graduate, I feel like I will have lifelong friends in my former teachers. The culture led by Ms. Taylor can be summed up in a statement that those familiar with Ms. Taylor have heard often: ‘I love you in a friendly and school appropriate way.’”
As for leaping over tall buildings? She actually leaped off of a low roof at her home in March, after snowstorms created giant drifts. The drift was not as deep as it looked and did not cushion the fall. She shattered one of her heels.
She won’t do that again. But she knows that going through tough times provides the opportunity to be resilient.
“I constantly look back on good and bad events and think how to make the situation better,” she said.
Her message to students is this: “Flexibility is key. Be resilient, be responsive and find what works.”
