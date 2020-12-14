A piece of Alaska history joined an exhibit at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center recently.
Richard and Babes Coleman loaned the center a Winchester model 94.30-30 rifle given to them by Howard Luke, a beloved and esteemed Alaska Native elder who died in 2019. The rifle and beaded moose-hide cover are now the centerpieces of the potlatch exhibit in the Elders Hall.
The exhibit explains what a potlatch is and displays items often shared at the traditional ceremony.
“Potlatches are one of our most common expressions of spirituality,” the exhibit states. “We use them to celebrate life transitions — anniversaries, a successful first hunt, new chiefs or those who pass on.”
The entire community participates in a potlatch and on the final night, the host family distributes large numbers of gifts to honor all. The exhibit displays many of those gifts.
Richard Coleman, now 80 years old, met Howard Luke in 1961. His wife’s family knew him even earlier than that. They developed a strong friendship.
“We went through the years and he was a character I wanted to associate with, so I did,” Richard Coleman said.
“When he thought he was seeing the end coming, he really doesn’t have much besides his cabin and his land and his rifle,” Coleman said. “He wanted to give it to somebody who would take care of it, so it wouldn’t just disappear or deteriorate. He gave it to me to hold and I’m holding it. But being in my safe, nobody was seeing it and appreciating it.”
The couple contemplated how to share the rifle with others, which would also mean sharing Howard Luke’s legacy. Howard Luke founded Gaaleeya Spirit Camp on his land near Fairbanks and for many years taught young people there, sharing Athabascan art and language and skills for living on the land.
Howard Luke’s stepfather William Titus first received the rifle as a gift at a memorial potlatch in honor of Chief Dan Thomas of Nenana. William Titus then passed the rifle on to Howard Luke, who used it for hunting in his subsistence lifestyle for 60 years.
When Howard Luke gave the rifle to the Colemans, it came with a moose-hide case, decorated with traditional Athabascan beadwork. The Colemans don’t know who created the case, but they think it may have been someone from Fort Yukon. Anyone who might know the history of that case is asked to contact the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
The Colemans shared the story of their friendship with Howard Luke with Sara Harriger, director of the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Together, they decided the rifle should be highlighted in the potlatch exhibit of the Elders Hall “where it would proudly honor Howard’s memory and educate visitors about the tradition of potlatch,” according to the center’s website.
“Rifles are often given at potlatches, as Howard’s was,” according to the website. “And in fact, we had a few on display down there — but none with the significant history of this rifle.”
“It looks better in the case than out of the case,” Coleman said. “It’s been well used.”
The center suggests anyone wanting additional information about Howard Luke listen to his story, in his own words, shared at the Tanana Chiefs Conference “Legacy of Our Elders” project. His book “My Own Trail” also shares Howard Luke’s story.
Coleman said he’s happy with the exhibit and he hopes visitors and locals will take the time to visit and learn more about Howard Luke and his life.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twtter.com/FDNMKris.