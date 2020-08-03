This was supposed to the 19th year for a local team’s giant garage sale to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser. But the coronavirus changed that.
Instead, the fundraising continued in other ways and the annual sale at 431 Slater Drive became an evening to honor survivors and victims of cancer.
Patti Benjamin spearheads the Salmon Patties Team and with the help of about 24 members, these dedicated volunteers have been dedicated fundraisers for this cause. Every year, they set up a giant garage sale at Benjamin’s home. Neighbors, friends and supporters donate items and over the span of two weekends, the team raises money to fight cancer.
“As a committee, we know we couldn’t have it the first of June due to the virus,” Patti Benjamin said. “We could never take the chance of crowds. We were especially concerned about the survivors.
“At that time, we postponed until July 25, hoping for the best,” she added.
The fundraiser became a virtual event at www.fairbanksrelay.com.
And on the new designated date, Benjamin and her team put out 100 luminarias on her street. People who attended wore masks and self-distanced. The names of those being honored were read aloud.
The luminaria are an important part of the event every year. They are lit to remember those who have died of cancer, to celebrate cancer survivors, and to show everyone affected by cancer that “we are the light in the darkness,” according to the Relay For Life website.
The Relay For Life is all about joining together as a community to symbolize that the fight against cancer will never end.
Normally the actual relay walk lasts for 24 hours. This year, participants were encouraged to register online and to take a lap at West Valley High School’s track, in memory or in honor of each person they know who has been diagnosed with cancer. Other suggestions were take a photograph with, or of, a favorite survivor; take a photograph with, or of a favorite caregiver; dedicate, decorate and share a luminaria; or take a selfie with the logo of one of the sponsors. Then participants were invited to share all the photos on the online event Facebook page or on personal pages, and tag @FairbanksRelayForLife in the post.
Most importantly, make a donation online in honor of a specific Fairbanks Relay team at American Cancer Society, ATTN: Fairbanks Relay, 3851 Piper St., Suite U-240, Anchorage, AK 99508.
“They absolutely can still donate,” Benjamin said.
The Salmon Patties were the top fundraising team this year, raising $6,301.73. They were followed by Brenda’s Hope at $2,300, East Side Angels at $1,609, Denali Pink Panthers at $1,606 and Team Usibelli at $1,119 to round out the top five teams.
Patti Benjamin was the top Fairbanks fundraiser at $2,954. She was followed by Deb Fristoe at $2,300, Amy Kester at $1,549 and Stephanie Gohlke at $1,000 for the top five.
The top company teams were Fred Meyer, $1,609; Usibelli Coal Mine, $1,119; WalMart, $105 and Credit Union 1, $100.
Patti Benjamin also announced that this was her last year spearheading a team for Relay For Life. Health concerns require her to pass the torch to the next energetic fundraiser for this good cause.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.