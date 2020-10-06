One of Fairbanks most traditional and popular fundraisers is going virtual this week. HIPOW — Happiness Is Paying Our Way — is the annual fundraiser for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
Traditionally, it is a well-attended evening filled with glamor and generosity. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic HIPOW is happening online and individually.
This is the 51st year for the HIPOW Auction and Dinner. This year, instead of attending a banquet with hundreds of people, supporters can buy a Dinner Party Box. Each dinner package includes dinner and wine for a minimum of six people, a party planner to plan an at-home party (this is optional) and supplies to help make the evening memorable. Dinner will be delivered by volunteers between 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 10. Delivery addresses must be within a 10-mile radius of the school. Guests are also welcome to pick up dinner themselves, if they prefer. Dinner boxes are available at http://www.hipowauction.com.
Most donated items will be auctioned online. That auction is open now and will close between Oct. 12 and 13. See auction items here: http://hipow2020.ggo.bid. It’s free to register. All proceeds support Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
The live virtual HIPOW event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. Tune in here: https://www.hipowauction.com. The GHEMM Company Sweepstakes winner ($500 cash to spend at the auction) will be announced. Raffle ticket winners will also be announced.
Raffle tickets for two round-trip ticket vouchers anywhere Alaska Airlines flies sold out in mid-September. Raffle tickets are also available for a 2002 Chrysler Prowler with just over 2,600 miles on the odometer. The unique vehicle was donated by Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM.
Other auction items include a 2019 Toyota Corolla from Kendall Toyota, fuel certificates from Sourdough Fuel, gift certificates to local restaurants and much more.
According to a news release, Catholic Schools of Fairbanks is one of the only local schools providing in-person education in Fairbanks right now. “As a Catholic, Jesuit-endorsed school, we believe interpersonal relationships are integral to a well-rounded education,” the news release said. “As long as it can be done safely, we will continue to provide our families with the option of in-person education.”
Classes opened at Monroe High School on Aug. 17 and at Immaculate Conception School on Aug. 20. With a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place, all staff, faculty and students wear masks Departure times are staggered, number of classes for junior/senior high students is reduced and vinyl barriers help protect students in classroom where social distancing is challenging due to space constraints. The current plan allows students to attend in-person, online or a mixture of both.
“How we are able to operate will depend on our community circumstance and whether our consultants think it is safe to be in-person,” said Amanda Angaiak, director of schools.
See more information about HIPOW at https://www.catholic-schools.org/hipow.html.
