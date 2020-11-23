It seems somehow fitting that in 2020, Fairbanks cartoonist Jamie Smith would accept a special legislative citation, not at a fancy banquet, but in a parking lot.
The 31st Alaska State Legislature honored the longtime Alaska cartoonist with a special citation, honoring “the hilarious, inspired, provocative and truly gifted work of Jamie Smith, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Artist of the Year.”
“Jamie’s work is a continual source of Alaskan humor and wit that brings a laugh, or sometimes a groan, to all who read it,” the citation states. “His love for his community and the people and animals in it is evident with every line of his drawings.”
The honor was totally unexpected.
Smith is a longtime Alaska cartoonist. His work has appeared weekly in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner since 1988 and in other publications. His logos and designs for businesses are easily recognizable. He regularly participates in the Artist in Schools program and works as a faculty member of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Art Department. As the citation points out, “Mr. Smith is a busy beaver.” The beaver makes regular appearances in his cartoons.
A legislative aide called him, told him it needed to be delivered and arranged a rendezvous. In this age of COVID-19, public events honoring community members are not being held. So the aide presented the document after they met in a parking lot.
That didn’t matter to the artist. He finds humor in every aspect of his daily life and translates those moments to cartoons that Alaskans can find relatable.
But there’s a serious side to him, too.
“This was tremendous,” he said. “It’s really nice to have someone paying attention.”
In his blog “ink & snow” Smith described it as “one of a handful of super-humbling hat-tips I’ve been really grateful to get in my career.”
“The citation was a real creative kick in the pants,” he added “I think if we all just keep our heads down and get through this, 2021 is going to be a great reboot.”
It was especially inspiring to receive this at the onset of winter, he said. He called it “an extra nice little nudge.”
“Everyone could use a laugh,” he said. “Every day. Sometimes every hour.”
Lately he has plenty of material to poke fun at to inspire his cartoons. Most recently, he’s comparing ice fog to brain fog brought on by COVID-19.
He also continues teaching two face-to-face classes on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. They are held in large studios with a very small number of students.
“Everyone wears a mask and I’m Mr. Sanitizer, omnipresent with a spray bottle,” he said
The legislative citation was sponsored by Grier Hopkins and co-sponsored by Adam Wool. He has known both legislators for many years, long before they joined the Alaska Legislature. His first public exhibition of cartoons was at Hot Licks Ice Cream store on College Road long long ago. At the time, he noted, that was “the most premiere exhibition space” in town. It was also his first show ever. Adam Wool was one of the owners at the time.
“Listen to me,” Smith said. “I’m like a sourdough, but I’m talking about ice cream.”
He still really likes intimate exhibition spaces. His next show is scheduled for January 2021 at Ursa Major Distilling, where he now hosts an exhibit every year.
Rep. Grier Hopkins also sent Smith a letter, which the artist has prominently posted on his refrigerator. Hopkins wrote: “It’s gratifying when honors like this call attention to our creative community in the ‘Banks. And especially when there are so many in all the arts — culinary, performing and visual — who are struggling now and facing an uncertain and tight winter, it’s even more humbling, and reminds me to hope everyone shops local and supports small businesses this season, and stays safe so we can make the 2021 reboot outstanding.”
