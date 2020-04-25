A Healy woman created Pet Zoom this month, as a cheerful get-together for friends and, of course, their pets.
“I was just looking for something fun that I could do and something that would also be fun for other people,” said Eileen “Jik” McIver.
The local library hosts Trivia every Friday via the online meeting program Zoom and during a recent Trivia meeting, her cat settled in front of the computer screen to observe the competition. Someone took a screen shot of her cat and she thought, “How cute.”
Then, she had another thought.
“Pets seem to like this. People love pets. Oh, Pet Zoom.” She also saw it as a humorous break from continual serious meetings people hold on Zoom every day.
She posted a Pet Zoom invite on Facebook to locals and had about eight households — with 15 or so pets — tune in. Cats who attended included Little Black, Spencer, Marvin, Duncan, Klimouski, Kissa and Pipo. Dogs were Zoey, Teddy, Ruby, Odie, Willow, Dobbie and Pixie.
Odie the dachshund even dressed for the occasion, wearing a bow tie. McIver’s cat, Little Black, hosted the meeting, since Zoom requires a host. And many human participants changed their screen name to their pet’s name for this special meeting
All the pets all filed the frame, as if they were holding the meeting without their owners.
“They were just doing their own thing,” McIver said. “One cat was washing itself. One got some food from its bowl on the floor.”
Soon afterwards, she discovered an online AK Quarantine video contest, sponsored by Alaska Landmine. She submitted 30 seconds of Pet Zoom. There were more than 200 entries and to her surprise and delight, she won $250.
Friends who live outside Healy want to be included in future Pet Zooms, so she is holding additional sessions for friends in other states and in other Alaska communities.
“We are putting the zoo back in Zoom,” she said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.