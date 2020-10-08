First National Bank of Alaska’s Healy branch is moving to its own new building on the Parks Highway in 2021. And local developers are ready to welcome tenants to another new building created specifically for service industries.
Local developers Mark Menke and Todd Shorey own and operate DArlin Enterprises and are responsible for Three Bears Grocery Store opening a full-service grocery store in Healy. Now, just a bit further south, they are hoping to lure other service-oriented businesses to the Interior community.
“That really is our motivation,” Todd Shorey said. “To bring services. Here’s our vision. To provide a place for services, like a pharmacist or dentist or veterinarian, anybody of that nature who would like to come to town.”
The business space in the new building is good to go.
They built a 4,000-square-foot building that is divided into four sections, for four businesses. Two of the spaces provide 1,250 square feet and the two middle spaces are smaller, just under 500 square feet.
The interior remains unfinished so future tenants can customize the space.
“We decided to bite the bullet, build the building, provide the space, advertise and see who comes,” he said.
The time is right, Shorey said, for Healy to continue growing.
“Healy has a blossoming economy that’s just growing more and more,” he said. “There’s just a huge demand right now for land and places to live in Healy. It puts more and more opportunity out there for people who have a vision and want to be part of our community.”
It’s time for local dollars to stay in the local community, he added.
“it just pains me that we take all our money to Fairbanks and we don’t have people in the community who are professionals who want to be here,” he said.
The idea for the building initially came about when the two developers were approached by a dentist who was interested in opening a practice in Healy. The dentist eventually changed his plans, but the two Healy men decided to move forward with the project anyway.
Shorey has a long list of possibilities who might want to rent space in the building: UPS, a local DMV, a veterinarian, pharmacist and more.
“That’s really the idea,” Shorey said. “We’re really just trying to make it available to bring some services to town.”
“I think our population is already grown, the services just lag behind,” he added. “By being the guys who are able to build a space for them, it’s one step easier.”
He also views it as a safety issue. With more services in Healy, fewer people will drive to Fairbanks, staying off sometimes dangerous roads.
First National Bank Alaska Healy branch is not likely to move until 2021, Shorey said. The new space is about 1,600 square feet and will include drive-through service, he said.
Todd Shorey can be reached at 347-4619 or call Mark Menke at 347-9471.
