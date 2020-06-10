“Hey guys! Guys!”
When I hear that enthusiastic greeting, I know I am about to watch the latest edition of Riley Tench’s YouTube vlog, direct from the luxury cruise ship Quantum of the Seas, currently moored outside Manila in the Philippines.
Tench, who is from Healy, got his dream job as a lighting tech in theaters on cruise ships operated by Royal Caribbean International. Lately, he’s been on what many might consider a dream quarantine on the ship, since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Guests are gone and most employees are also gone.
The 22-year-old Tench had a chance to leave too, but decided to stay aboard. This week he marks his 116th day at sea. He is one of just a few hundred employees left on the ship, which normally carries about 4,000 guests and 1,400 employees. The ship is massive, with 16 different levels.
“It’s been crazy,” he said, during an overseas phone call. “Never in a million years would I have thought I’d end up here, on the same ship, without getting off for 116 days today.”
He opted to stay because he thinks his health is safest on a ship at sea.
“I just looked at the state of the world as it is right now,” he said. “It feels like the world is coming apart at the seams.”
What’s not to love onboard? He has free run of the ship, food and housing, a girlfriend and he gets to focus on making videos that he shares through YouTube.
“It’s such a great creative outlet to continue to do something to feel productive,” he said. “And I’ve gotten quite a response out of the collective hive mind of the internet. It’s crazy how life ends up.”
To date, more than 22,000 users subscribe to his YouTube channel where he chronicles life aboard the ship during the coronavirus pandemic. He answers all the questions we want to ask — What is it like being on the ship? Do you have to wear a mask? Where do you eat? How is the food?
He said he was laying in bed one day watching YouTube videos when he thought, “I could do something like that.” So he did.
“It just organically came together,” he said. “Then people responded to that in a way I didn’t really expect. I made another one. It did even better. Then it exploded out of nowhere.”
He struggled a bit with what he could only describe as stage fright, when he reached 5,000 subscribers. He was also starting to receive regular feedback from strangers about the videos.
“I was over thinking everything,” he said. “It was hard to find my voice again for a little bit. I felt like all these new eyes were on me.”
Healy is home
Tench grew up in Healy and graduated from Tri-Valley School, where he was an integral member of the Healy Tech Team. This is a volunteer after school program, operated by the nonprofit Kids In Motion. Partnerships with Sound Reinforcement Specialists and Fairbanks Concert Association allowed Tench and other student members to put their tech skills to use during real-life performances. They helped operate tech at Arctic Winter Games in Fairbanks and at numerous professional FCA performances in Healy, Delta and Fairbanks.
After high school, Tench went on to study theatre at Eastern Oregon University, and on a whim, applied to work at a cruise line.
“Now I’m in Asia,” he said. His first ship cruised Bermuda, the Caribbean, New England and Canada. His current ship was initially based out of Singapore.
He found his niche. Now he loves making and sharing the videos.
“There is just so much negative energy being put out in the world,” he said. “I just want to give people a little sense of the good old days and cruise ships.”
He even participated in a Zoom meeting with fourth-graders in Healy this spring, who were talking in class about the effects of the pandemic. Students watched his vlogs and then peppered him with questions.
“He was so good with the kids,” said aide Angel Hayes. “He rolled with whatever they asked.”
Tench just tried to convey his philosophy of life.
“We can’t really control what situations we are faced with in life, but we can control how we react to those situations,” he added. “That’s one of the principals I push in my videos and in my own life.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.