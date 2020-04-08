Families in the Denali Borough are finding ways to hold Easter egg hunts but still maintain social distancing.
In Healy, local residents are making colorful eggs and displaying them in their windows, yards or other places.
“I’m hoping people will post their finds on the event page I created,” said organizer Selena Dixon. “I’m hoping to bring a little cheer to getting outside and having some family fun.”
On April 11, starting at 1 p.m., families are invited to drive around Healy and spot those eggs. Because Healy covers such a large area, everyone who creates an egg is invited to share its location on the event page, so families have some sort of map to follow.
“I hope you are ‘eggcited’ to do this with me and hopefully put some smiles on some faces in a safe and fun way,” Dixon said.
Down the road heading south, the McKinley Village community is doing something similar, only this Easter egg hunt will be more of a parade of colorful eggs.
Local residents are invited to create big, colorful Easter eggs, on a piece of plywood or cardboard, and to attach a wooden stake or some kind of anchoring system so it doesn’t blow away. The eggs will line the Old Parks Highway from the McKinley Community Center driveway to the Parks Highway intersection.
“If it is one-sided, place it on the east side of the road, several feet back from the plowed roadway — also visible from the trail that parallels the road,” said organizer Martha Tomeo.
Anytime between April 12 and 16, come search for eggs “in a physically distant way,” she said. “Just look, don’t touch.”
Eggs should be removed on April 17.
Assembly meeting
The Denali Borough Assembly will hold an emergency meeting online tonight at 6 p.m. Purpose of the meeting is to authorize virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.
This is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the state health mandate restricting in-person gatherings and limiting intrastate travel. The meeting will be broadcast on the Denali Borough YouTube channel. Residents are invited to call the Denali Borough office or email Denali Borough clerk Amber Renshaw at arenshaw@denaliborough.com to provide comment before, during or after the meeting. Here is the link to the virtual meeting: tinyurl.com/v8rv7sq.
In his latest weekly YouTube update, Mayor Clay Walker told residents that the Denali Borough and Alaska are doing well adhering to the state health mandates.
“Let’s keep it up,” he said. “The whole idea is to level that curve and to not overwhelm our health care capabilities.”
“Some folks have asked for the Denali Borough to do even more in terms of lockdowns and future closures,” he said.
He pointed out that counties outside of Alaska that take these steps have public health powers and personnel. The Denali Borough has neither.
“Here in the Denali Borough, our chief medical officer is the state chief medical advisor Ann Zinke,” he said.
The borough regularly posts updates on the Denali Borough webpage at www.denaliborough.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.