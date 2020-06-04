The first Healy Farmer’s Market of the season opens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at Mile 249.2 Parks Highway, in front of The Alaskan Coffee Bean and usually features about 10 vendors.

There will be a no touch policy at each table and six-foot increments will be marked on the ground to encourage social distancing. Tables will be placed 10 feet apart.

No pets allowed this year, not even on a leash.

All vendors are encouraged to accept credit cards this season, and The Coffee Bean will provide WiFi for that purpose.

Community editor and columnist Kris Capps is a longtime resident of Fairbanks and Denali Park. Contact her at kcapps@newsminer.com, in the office at 459-7546 or by cell at 322-6334. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.