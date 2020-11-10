Hannah Carlile of Fairbanks competed in the Miss USA Pageant this week, one of 51 contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The winner was to be crowned Monday night.
Hannah Carlile of Fairbanks represents Alaska. The 25-year-old earned undergraduate degrees in both foreign languages and linguistics. She is currently completing her master’s degree in international education policy and management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She is also completing two graduate certifications in Global Health and Latin American and Caribbean Studies.
Carlile can speak a language from every continent and is currently working as a second-grade teacher and international education consultant. She completed a scholastic fellowship at Columbia University during which she worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help create educational opportunities for minority communities in the United Stats.
She also launched a program with the Salvation Army called “Equal Chances for an Equal Future” to “empower underserved students and get supplies to schools in need across the USA and the globe as one way to equal the playing field in unequal education systems,” according to her Miss USA biography.
“It’s imperative that we help our world grow together collectively in education so we can have an equal future,” she said, in her video biography.
Carlile once received the Good Citizenship Medal from the Daughters of the American Revolution. She helped United Nations objectives by facilitating international collaborations on peace issues, according to her official Miss USA biography.
She is one of nine children, and a dedicated runner and snowboarder, according to her video biography.
Other contestants included three former Miss Teen USA state winners and the first openly LGBT-plus woman to compete at Miss USA. According to one online report, the diversity of contestants this year includes a background vocalist for Mariah Carey, a research assistant for the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and a former intern for Barack Obama.
Sixteen finalists were selected before the winner was chosen and crowned by Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina, the reigning Miss USA.
The winner of Miss USA will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant later this year. She will relocate to New York City and be provided a platform to help achieve her national and global goals for the coming year.
This is the 69th Miss USA Pageant. Originally slated for spring 2020, it was rescheduled to Nov. 9, 2020 due to the pandemic. The pageant was held at the Exhibition Centre and Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.