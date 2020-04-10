The Farthest North Girl Scouts still have a lot of cookies to sell. They’ve devised a way to sell those cookies and also provide kindness and comfort to those on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic.
“The virus hit about halfway through our cookie sales,” said Suellen Nelles, executive director of the Farthest North Girl Scout Council. “We have quite a bit of stock.
“We’ll be able to get out and sell again when things open up some more. And maybe we won’t. I don’t know.”
So girl scouts came up with a promotion that will help sell more cookies and comfort those on the frontlines of the coronavirus. Anyone can call and order a case of cookies — that’s 12 boxes — and pay $60 over the phone. Then, that case of cookies will be hand delivered to people who are on the frontlines of fighting the virus. That includes health care workers, emergency medical workers and pharmacies. However, if a community member wants to purchase a case of cookies for other essential employees, like teachers for example, girl scouts will also make that delivery.
On Thursday, girl scout volunteers delivered cookies to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, local firefighters, pharmacies, the Food Bank, Stone Soup and Bread Line, Inc.
“We have 200 to 250 cases of cookies and there are 12 boxes in a case,” Nelles said. “That’s a sizable amount of cookies to still sell.”
What could more comforting than munching on a girl scout cookie in these times of uncertainty. Those taste buds remember that distinctive girl scout cookie taste from childhood days.
“There’s something very comforting about girl scout cookies,” Nelles said. “Not just because it is a sweet treat, but because of its familiarity. At least one thing is still the same.”
Normally, girl scout troops sell all their cookies through the spring, often setting up tables at local grocery stores.
“Troops get to keep a portion of that money for troop activities,” Nelles said. “The remainder is mailed to us and helps us run the office for the year.”
Most troops paid their bills, but barely, she said.
“The portion they get to keep for troop activity is hardest hit,” Nelles said.
Selling the cookies will allow troops to regain their activity money.
It could also help the office provide financial aid for troops.
This special promotion gives community members the opportunity to support girl scouts, a non-profit group that keeps all proceeds from cookie sales in Fairbanks. It also helps provide programming to local and rural/village troops. At the same time, it shows appreciation to those who are still working with the public during this crisis.
Call 456-4782 and order a case of cookies for local delivery.
