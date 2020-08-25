On June 7, 1913, Walter Harper became the first man to stand on the summit of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America.
The Alaska State Legislature commemorated that historic feat earlier this year when it decreed June 7 as Walter Harper Day. And now, a group of longtime Alaskans plan to honor Walter Harper and the other expedition members by building a life-size bronze statue of Harper, along with an interpretive kiosk detailing the successful first ascent of Denali. The statue and kiosk would be placed on Doyon property in downtown Fairbanks, next to the Chena River.
That historic 1913 expedition began in downtown Fairbanks.
Fundraising has already begun with a GoFundMe account. Tax-deductible donations can also be made through Fairbanks Native Association. Organizers hope to raise $100,000 to $120,000. An artist proposal package will be released soon, as organizers search for an artist to bring the statue and kiosk to life.
Alaskans spearheading the project think the recognition is long overdue.
The 1913 Denali expedition was co-led by Episcopal Archdeacon Hudson Stuck and Harry Karstens. Harper, and Robert Tatum of Tennessee compete the four-member ascent team. Athabascan teens John Fredson and Esaias George provided vital support, including transporting supplies and equipment to the base camp.
“You probably know the basic story,” said Michael Harper, who happens to be Walter Harper’s grand nephew. “They got there the last day and everyone else was pretty beat up. So he (Walter Harper) had the best health, and he was the strongest, and he was the first up there.”
Walter Harper has always been recognized for that milestone, but interest in him grew after the Alaska State Legislature decreed June 7, 2020 as Walter Harper Day.
“I got to testify on that, as well as several other people,” Michael Harper said. “It was wonderful to hear people talk about Walter Harper and what happened.”
That excitement had a springboard effect and soon, there was talk of honoring him in a more permanent fashion. According to Harper, a group of like-minded Alaskans began wondering, “what can we do to honor this young fellow who died so tragically, so young.”
Walter Harper and his young wife died on Oct. 25, 1918, when the Princess Sophia sank enroute from Skagway to Vancouver. All 350-plus people on board perished. He had just married Frances Wells, a missionary nurse, who was also on board. They were traveling to the contiguous United States where he would be trained as a medical missionary. His plan was to return to Interior Alaska to help people in need.
The idea for a permanent installation became the Walter Harper Project.
The timing is good, Harper said.
“Native people in Alaska, I think, need heroes like this,” he said. “He’s not just a hero for native people, but really for young people across the land. We need some kind of model to shoot for and what better way to go about it than to do this project.”
It wasn’t long before other groups signed on to help, including Fairbanks Native Association and Doyon Limited, which has property near the Chena River where the statue/kiosk will be built.
“We want to recognize there were Athabascans associated with this first successful ascent of Denali,” said Steve Ginnis, executive director of Fairbanks Native Association. “Walter Harper’s, John Fredson’s and Esaias George’s recognition is long past due.”
The committee spearheading the Walter Harper project includes Diana Campbell (granddaughter of John Fredson), Angie Linn, Mary Ehrlander, Darlene Bishop, Bill Gordon, Michael Harper(grand nephew of Walter Harper) and Johanna Harper (grand niece of Walter Harper).
Mary Ehrlander is author of the book Walter Harper, Alaska Native Son.
