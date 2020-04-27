The Fairbanks Retired Teachers Association announces 2020 scholarship winners.
“We have five scholarships available, each for $1,500,” said Judy Rae Smith, who spearheads this program for FRTA. “This year’s applicants are amazing young people, and we are very pleased and proud to be able to assist them in their future educational plans.”
The winners are:
Xichun (Owen) Luo of North Pole High School. Xichun has been active in school government and involved in several community volunteer activities. His plan at this time is to become a general surgeon, starting perhaps at Cornell University. His eventual plan is to return to Fairbanks.
Thomas Bueler-Faudree of West Valley High School. His academic interests include computer sciences and math. He has participated in the Model United Nation Project. Thomas’s future plans could include creating his own company.
Vaughn Simpson of West Valley High School. Besides his academic strengths, Vaughn has played soccer and participated in martial arts for several years. He has already been accepted at Colorado School of Mines’ engineering and computer science programs, which will support his talent for inventiveness.
Elena Rodriguez of North Pole High School. She has a strong background in advanced high school classes. In addition to academics, Elena is pursuing a Certified Nursing Assistant qualification and is a member of the Arctic Volleyball Club 18’s team. Elena hopes to attend Weber State University in Utah and enroll in their Advanced Radiologic Sciences Program. Her ultimate goal is to become an oncological radiologist.
Jakob Wade of North Pole High School. Jakob has been active in school government and hopes to pursue a career in law with the hope of future involvement in government himself. He currently is on the executive board of the Alaska Association of Student Governments. Jakob has not yet committed to a specific university.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.