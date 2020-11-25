A free community flu vaccine clinic will be held in Healy 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the Tri-Valley Community Center.
This is by appointment only. Go to the Denali Borough website at www.denaliborough.org to register online for an appointment.
The borough reminds residents that the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. You will be required to wear a mask during your appointment. It takes approximately two weeks to build up immunity after getting a flu shot, according to information from the borough.
This was announced on Tuesday and more than 20 people have already signed up to receive flu shots, according to borough clerk Amber Renshaw. The state department of public health will operate the flu shot vaccine clinic.
Meanwhile, the borough’s community COVID testing program continues and is in need of a third person to help with testing, especially during the holidays.
The borough currently administers 50 to 60 tests a week. The test sites are currently manned by nurses. But this third person doesn’t have to be a nurse. The borough is advertising for an EMT1 or higher.
Santa's Mailbox
Santa Claus is partnering with the Denali Chamber of Commerce for a new program called Santa’s Mailbox.
In a windy and cold YouTube video, Denali chamber director Vanessa Jusczak excitedly announced, “I came into work and I noticed something was different. Take a look at this.”
Hanging on the outside wall of the chamber building is a new red mailbox with fancy lettering that says “North Pole Post.”
“A little note was left with it and guess what kids?” Jusczak continued. “Santa has asked the chamber to partner with him for the Santa’s Mailbox.”
So anytime between now and Dec. 15, children can drop off a letter for the jolly old elf and the chamber will make sure he gets it
Be sure to include your full name and address. If you can’t swing by in person, you can mail the letter to Santa’s Mailbox, Denali Chamber of Commerce, POB 437, Healy AK 99743.
Santa promises a reply, Jusczak said, but he always doesn’t make any promises in his reply.
“We would just love to connect as many kids as we can with Santa this year,” she added.
Angel Tree
The Neighbor to Neighbor Angel Tree is in place at Three Bears Grocery store in Healy. Each angel ornament lists the gender and age of a child in need for the holidays.
Residents can buy a gift for that child and either leave it and the receipt in a grocery bag at the Three Bears counter, for wrapping by Santa’s elves. Or put it in a gift bag and also leave it at the counter. Drop off packages by Dec. 12.
This annual toy drive ensures that all children in the Denali Borough receive at least one gift for Christmas. The toys are delivered the same day as food boxes, on Dec. 15.
There were 40 angels on the tree, for kids from newborn to age 18. On Tuesday, eight more angels were added.
Neighbor to Neighbor is a longtime local nonprofit agency whose mission is to ensure that no one goes hungry and no child goes without a gift on Christmas.
Some of the angels this year come with some helpful suggestions of what that particular child has an interest in.
There’s still time to refer families in need. You can do that online at www.denalineighbors.com or by emailing denalineighbors@gmail.com.
