Community orientation tours for new soldiers and their families at Fort Wainwright have taken on new significance since COVID-19.
The tours are a bright spot during the ongoing pandemic, according to Fort Wainwright Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ruga.
To recognize that important community connection, the leadership at Fort Wainwright presented five community organizations with certificates of appreciation for their assistance with the off-post tours. The groups and individuals receiving this special recognition include Explore Fairbanks and director Deb Hickok, City of Fairbanks and Mayor Jim Matherly, Fairbanks North Star Borough and Chief of Staff Jim Williams, University of Alaska Fairbanks Department of Veterans Services with director Jackie Morton and Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce with president/CEO Marisa Sharrah. Charity Gadapee of Explore Fairbanks is also slated to receive a certificate of appreciation for her individual contribution to the tour program.
The framed certificates were awarded at an in-person ceremony at Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center last week, by Col. Ruga and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser. Social distancing protocols were followed during the special ceremony.
Ruga noted that the tours are continuing because safety protocols are followed during the tours. Participants wear masks for the duration of the outing and multiple buses are used to provide social distancing.
The orientation tours take newly arrived soldiers and their family members to different points around the city, so they can learn more about their new community. Guides from Explore Fairbanks provide informative narration along the way. The tours stop at the Morris Thompson Center, UAF Museum of the North, Pioneer Park and Creamer’s Field.