Members of Companions Inc. celebrated National Dog Day by sharing their therapy dogs with the people who benefit most from their visits — residents of Denali Center and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
In a joyful parade around the two buildings, a small group of dedicated volunteers — and their therapy dogs — got as close to people as they safely could in these days of coronavirus. There were lots of smiles and waves and even some up-close visits at the windows.
“Because of COVID-19 all of our events had to be postponed, so we were pretty excited about this one,” said Jean McDermott.
Companions Inc. has been providing visits with therapy animals for those in need for nearly 30 years. Volunteers make regular visits to Denali Center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Pioneers Home, and the local Senior Center. They have been popular additions to Reading With Kids days at the local Barnes & Noble Booksellers store. Volunteers also regularly visit the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus during finals week, as a way to reduce test-induced stress for students.
All animals are carefully screened for temperament, health, grooming and cleanliness. Dogs are the most popular pets, but some volunteers have also provided rabbits, cats, horses, and even reptiles. And you don’t have to have a pet to volunteer.
The nonprofit agency also honors other local organizations that support people and animals. In the spring, it hosts Pet Awareness Day.
This parade, in honor of National Dog Day, was something the group could do and still keep everyone safe.
