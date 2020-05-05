A special gift to frontline health care workers from the Fairbanks Education Association came at the perfect time — during both Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurse Appreciation Week. The gift also helped local businesses.
Members of FEA, which includes more than 900 teachers from Fairbanks and North Pole, showed their appreciation by delivering 200 gift cards to frontline health care workers at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“The timing was perfect,” said Sandi Ryan, FEA president. The idea was the result of so many people wanting to recognize frontline healthcare workers, she said.
The idea took shape at one of the group’s regular meetings.
“It’s kind of twofold,” Ryan said. Teachers wanted to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and in the emergency room. They also wanted to thank local restaurants and coffee shops that kept their doors open for take-out service during this tumultuous time.
“We felt we were in a position to put our union dollars to work,” she added. “It was worth it.”
The cards are in denominations of $10 and $15. A total of about 220 cards are in the basket.
“We’re proud to be able to donate gift cards that FEA has purchased from locally owned restaurants to our hospital workers,” said the group in a press release. “As educators, we have been overwhelmed by the support of our parents, district, support staff and students and now is the time to come together and give back to those who put themselves in harm’s way while helping to support local businesses.
“We are all in this together, and as long as we stay committed to lifting each other up, we’ll get through this challenging time.”
“We want to say thank you to every business that stayed open and to everyone that has managed to bring us together as a community,” Ryan said. “We need to stay the course.”
The group thanked health care workers for their tireless efforts and added “We also want to thank the entire community for being so positive, flexible and supportive of educators during the remote learning period.”
Charity walk
The annual Fairbanks Visitor Industry Walk for Charity, scheduled for May 8, has been postponed until further notice.
Since it began in 2001, the Walk for Charity has generated $380,960 for local nonprofits. It’s a fun family event that takes participants on a stroll through downtown Fairbanks, grazing at free food booths along the way. The booths are sponsored by local businesses.
