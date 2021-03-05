Caleb Weaver, who is currently three years old, will always know how he came to be a part of the Weaver family in Fairbanks. His mom, Anne Weaver, just published a book telling his story.
The book, “Favor: A World Turned Upside Down” documents how the little boy from Liberia joined the Fairbanks family and changed his life. It’s an early reader chapter book.
A second book, titled “Farm Fiasco” is a goofy story about the three Weaver children — Hannah, Ezra and Caleb — misunderstanding each other on a visit to a farm. There’s lots of rhyming, lots of epic misunderstandings and plenty of giggles for the reader.
The books were a family project from start to finish. For author Anne Weaver, director of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, it was also a way to give back to the community.
From March 1-20, all proceeds from the two book sales go to Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. From March 21-31, all proceeds go to the Summit Christian Academy in Fairbanks.
She’s working on a third book called “Cow-MOO-Nity,” which will benefit the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. That book is about cows who share the load to make the community a better place.
The book project was a natural fit for Weaver’s close-knit family.
“We’re pretty silly,” she said, of her family. “We spend a lot of time laughing and joking. I love rhyming. I like to see how many eye rolls I can get from my kids.”
The kids were a huge help in the process, she said, making suggestions along the way. In this book, just like in real life, the siblings actually like each other.
“It’s intentional,” she said. “We enjoy time with each other. There are blessings in laughter.”
The kids conducted lots of research on the animals included in a couple of the books.
“That’s the funnest part for me,” Weaver said. “It’s not Anne’s project, it is the Weaver family project.”
The book “Favor: A World Turned Upside Down” tells the story of the youngest Weaver child, who the family adopted from an orphanage in Liberia, Africa.
“I want him to know his story,” Weaver said. “I want him to be proud of it.”
The book tells the story of how the Weaver family flew to Liberia to visit Favor’s orphanage in Liberia and how they returned later to bring him back to Alaska with them.
“This is where he belonged and everyone, including him, knew it,” Weaver said. “He is now Weaver, through and through.”
Favor turned three years old in December.
The book, Weaver said, will help him know where he came from.
“That’s the heart behind the book,” she said. “It’s written for kids. If there is some sort of situation outside of their control, it helps them understand they can make a choice and it can be good.”
Favor’s birth mother met the family in Liberia. She told the Weavers she called him Favor because “the favor of God was upon him.”
The books are published by WestBow Press. Copies will be available locally at Good News Bible and Bookstore the Literacy Council of Fairbanks’ Forget Me Not Bookstore and on Amazon. She hopes it will also be available soon at Barnes & Noble booksellers.
See www.anneweaverbooks.com for more information on the books.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminew.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.