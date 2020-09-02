Three young sisters in Healy really wanted to go backpacking this summer. But their family didn’t have the proper outdoor gear to make that happen.
They did manage one overnight trip, with their minimal camping gear and day packs and they loved it. So mom decided to offer her daughters a challenge.
“I told them if we set and met a goal of 100 miles for the summer, we could upgrade our camping gear to do more backpacking next summer,” said Katie Stainbrook, a Tri-Valley School elementary teacher.
Once or twice a week, the family set out on hikes. The group included mom Katie, Kelty, 10, and her sisters Kynlie and Kaydence, both 8. They were often accompanied by their friend Cece Coleman and her mother Denise.
“We did every trail we could think of in the area,” Stainbrook said. “We hiked all over. We went up Mount Healy, Bison Gulch. We did 11 miles of the Triple Lakes Trail in one day.”
“We did the Horseshoe Lake Loop trail six times this summer,” she added. “We saw tons of wildlife, including running into a black bear on the trail. We had a blast doing it.”
The side benefit was the joy of being outside all summer long. Stainbrook said she was impressed by her crew of hikers.
“They showed me they can hike,” Stainbrook said. “They are officially professional day hikers.”
Who knows? The family might add to that 100 miles next summer, she said. Meanwhile, she is shopping for backpacking gear for the girls. And planning trips for next summer.
Seeking candidate
Golden Valley Electric Association’s (GVEA) Board of Directors is looking for someone to fill the seat for District 7, recently made vacant by the retirement of Bill Nordmark.
District 7 runs along the Parks Highway from Mile 330 near Skinny’s Halfway Inn to Mile 210 at Cantwell. GVEA’s service area is divided into seven geographic districts, with one director elected from each district. Members elect directors to three-year terms. Elections generally take place between May and June, with no more than three directors elected in any year.
Because the election is so far away, that is too long for District 7 to go without a representative. Hence, GVEA is seeking anyone interested in completing the remainder of Bill Nordmark’s term. Nordmark served District 7 for 25 years.
New members can expect to spend the equivalent of 40 days a year on GVEA business, according to GVEA.
Anyone interested should contact Susan Redlin at 907-458-5721 or SKRedlin@gvea.com for an application packet.
