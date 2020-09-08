Kirsty Knittel is used to seeing wildlife while driving every day for her job at Denali National Park. She regularly drives a bus to-and-from Kantishna Roadhouse, at the end of the 92-mile park road.
This past weekend, she and fellow employees closed up the lodge for the season and convoyed east to the park entrance. They didn’t see a single moose.
But the next morning, at her home in Fairbanks, she awoke to the sound of a bull moose banging his antlers against the van in her driveway. The moose went to work on the vehicle’s rear end, as she watched from the house.
Final damage consisted of a series of scratches on the rear and side of the van.
“No big deal on this old guy,” Kirsty Knittel said, in a Facebook post. “He has almost 238,000 miles on him.”
Friends on Facebook wondered if the insurance company will believe her tale of how the van was damaged. Luckily, she has proof - photos and video.
Book preview
Terry Chapin’s new book explores the concept of stewardship and how people’s individual actions have the potential to shape a more sustainable future for their community, nation and planet - without sacrificing their personal needs.
A preview of the book, recently published by Oxford University Press, will be discussed on KUAC’s Northern Soundings radio show tonight at 7 p.m. Robert Hannon will interview Chapin about the book “Grassroots Sustainability Within Our Grasp.” Chapin is a University of Alaska Fairbanks emeritus professor and Volvo Environment Prize winner.
On Thursday, Sept 10, at 4 p.m., a free Zoom event will feature a panel discussion about the concepts introduced in Chapin’s book.
Join the discussion on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/uafairbanks. The Zoom link is http://bit.ly/chapin-grassroots-zoom on the day of the event.
Gardening class
The eight-week gardening class Terry Reichardt teaches every year will take place on Zoom, beginning Sept. 28. The class runs from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays.
Reichardt, a master gardener, covers tips on growing vegetables successfully in the Interior, as well as cooking and storing them. Now is the time to start thinking about gardening next season.
The class is sponsored by the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Service and the Northern Alaska Environmental Center.
Fee is $20. Sign up by calling the First Presbyterian Church at 452-2406.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.