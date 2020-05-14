Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival will scale back this year and offer a limited edition festival July 20-26, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Director James Menaker announced the change in his May newsletter, a decision he said came after weeks of research and analyzing projections and trends.
“There is one single conclusion that I have found that everyone can agree with,” he wrote. “We don’t know.”
There is so much uncertainty on what the coronavirus will look like this summer and whether social restrictions will remain in place or not by July, he said.
“We don’t know if we will be able to meet in groups of 500 or 100 or 50 or 10,” Menaker wrote. “The 40th season of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival was scheduled to run from July 12-26, and we do not know what life will look like during those times. We probably will not know until early July.”
The best course is to remain flexible and for now, organize a scaled-back version of the festival, he said. Menaker wrote that there will be fewer than 10 workshops offered during the week of July 20-26.
“The hope, dream and goal is to offer workshops with a performance or two … and we are fully aware that it could be canceled at the last minute so we are making sure not to overextend ourselves so that FSAF can be sustainable for the years to come,” he added.
The workshops offered will be listed on the festival’s website at www.fsaf.org. The website will also feature information about guest artists who are offering lessons and courses online.
“You can connect with them even if they are not going to be up here this year,” Menaker wrote.
Registration opens online June 1. No catalogs will be available this year. All festival activities will be contingent on health mandates and state requirements for group gatherings, according to the festival website.
Kid Camps
Here are a couple of the now virtual Summer Sessions Kid Camps open for registration, along with a journaling camp offered by The Folk School.
Butterfly Youth Yoga, for ages 4-7, will be held via Zoom on June 9, 16 and 23, from 2:15-3:30 p.m. The sessions include science-based stories and movement arts, where the body is the primary medium. Cost is $55 and young participants receive a kit with their own butterfly wings, a National Geographic children’s butterfly book, a headband and pipe cleaners to make their own antennae and a small butterfly card to color and share.
Campers should be sure they have lots of space and a good wireless connection.
Junior Gardener Camp, for grades first through eighth, runs from May 14 to June 18, via weekly Zoom meetings Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Learn how to garden, by learning how to care for plants from seed to harvest. Cost is $110. Campers receive a gardening kit that includes soil, seeds, planting trays and labels, and watering supplies.
More information and registration for these camps at uaf.edu/summer/camps or summer@alaska.edu or 474-7021.
Nature Journaling Series for kids age 4 and older (and the young at heart) began this week, through the The Folk School.
The six-week online class provides weekly pre-recorded video lessons, by instructor Brandy Klindworth. The course covers topics including nature journaling with joy, colors and patterns that coincide, exploring an ecosystem, details in observation drawing, overhead mapping for a new outlook, sharing Nature’s small stories.
Cost is $40. More details and registration at folk.school/journaling.
