The counselor at Monroe Catholic Junior High School has been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
“I have just the best job in the world,” said Annie Krause, who was nominated by parent Blanche Murphy, for going above and beyond to support struggling students.
“Annie was instrumental in making my child feel worthy and find alternative ways to express her grief, hurt and frustration,” according to the nomination by Murphy. “When my child felt alienated by other students, Annie helped her understand her own role in the situation and how to avoid problems in the future. While my student does not always use the skills she is learning from Annie, they do get put to use on occasion and are definitely life changing.”
Krause is very active in the school community and can often be seen at school events, cheering on students.
“I am thankful for the role Annie Krause has played in my child’s life, and for the assistance she has given,” Murphy said.
LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school district employees nationwide who are making a difference in lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
The nomination was a surprise for Krause, but the reaction of others was even more surprising.
“The things that people have posted under my nomination really kind of took my breath away,” she said. “All educators get so caught up in the hurly-burly of every day, you forget that what you say and do matter, for a really long time.”
It is a real privilege “getting to watch these kids grow into these amazing productive members of society, with good values,” she said. “What a blessing to be able to do this work.”
Out of hundreds of nominations submitted every year, the program selects 17 individual award winners. These include a spotlight award, a spirit award, 10 LifeChanger awards, four grand prize finalists and one grand prize winner. Cash prizes for the winners’ school districts are included with each award. Winners are announced at surprise award ceremonies at individual schools.
Selected winners make a positive impact in the lives of students; enhance their school or district atmosphere, culture and pride; demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level; possess a proven record of professional excellence; show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning; and adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.
Go Red
The Fairbanks Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday is sold out. The annual morning event at the Carlson Center includes a morning of workshops that include health education seminars, health screenings, a bistro breakfast and shopping at an auction gallery.
The luncheon features keynote speakers Chris Johnson and Kristen Johnson Brogan of On Target Living. The father-daughter team will share how to combine mindfulness, food and movement to build your best self. They will talk about how breakthrough insights can help create momentum that leads to simple action steps for achieving better balance in life.
A separate men’s breakfast still has space available. Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. and a special session for men with keynote speaker Chris Johnson takes place 8-9 a.m. A donation of $50 is suggested.
He will speak about “Decoding Your Health” and help men learn to become experts of their own health. Participants must RSVP to jacyn.debaun@heart.org or 378-4499.
