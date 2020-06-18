The Fairbanks Garden Club is keeping the love of gardening alive in the community this season, during the coronavirus pandemic.
In late May, club members delivered flowers and vegetable starts to the Denali Center and flower baskets to Raven Landing. The gardening donations are intended to “beautify the grounds around these locations during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandates,” according to Amanda Ross of the Fairbanks Garden Club.
Club members were busy in other parts of town, too. They replanted the area around the Blue Star Memorial located at Weeks Field and the Creamer’s Historical Vegetable Garden. Seekins Ford helped make those donations for the project possible. Members also helped Festival Fairbanks plant some of the beds at Golden Heart Plaza.
