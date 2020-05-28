The popular Empty Bowl Project that benefits the Fairbanks Community Food Bank will be held online this year, beginning June 1. This is the 29th year for the event, which results from a strong partnership between the Food Bank and the Fairbanks Potters Guild.
Every year, potters donate bowls and other pottery for the event, which has turned into one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, averaging about $20,000.
“Usually, an hour before we open the doors, people start to gather, even when it’s raining out,” according to Anne Weaver, director of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. “It has really become a fun event.”
“These are not our normal donors,” she added. “So it allows us to work with different parts of the community. It’s extra fun for us and good sustainability for the Food Bank as well.”
This year, the event will be held in two parts. An online auction will take place June 1-8. That allows eight full days of bidding, instead of the usual three hours. Photographs of the auction items will be posted on a link on the Food Bank’s website at www.fairbanksfoodbank.org.
The second part of the fundraiser will be sale of bowls. Many of those were not available to be photographed in time for the online auction. The plan is to for them to be available at the grand opening of the new Food Bank Clubhouse. This is a new facility at 2216 South Cushman St. (formerly Variety Motors) that the Food Bank hopes to introduce to the community at an open house sometime this summer.
“We always need a little bit of overflow and this is a couple thousand feet of warehouse,” Weaver said. “It’s also hospitality space. We partner with a lot of service groups, like Lions and Kiwanis. How wonderful to have space, if need be, for them to have meetings.
“This enhances our own ability to reach out to the community and share some space with folks who are good partners to us,” she added.
The potters who help make the Empty Bowl project happen are phenomenal partners, Weaver said.
“I can’t say enough wonderful about their determination to take care of people in the local community in a way that is meaningful for them,” she said. “They found a way to support this community.”
More information at www.fairbanksfoodbank.org.
Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are open for business — some activities have been happening online and some are about to be held in person.
The Midnight Sun Council, Boy Scouts of America has announced it will begin opening in-person activities by adopting new processes to ensure the safety of scouts, leaders and families. The scouts are following state guidelines and continuing to follow social distancing and disinfecting procedures.
These camps are scheduled to happen.
Scout Day Camp will be held at Birch Hill June 3-5.
Scouts Summer Camp will be held at Lost Lake Scout Reservation. Week One will be July. 12-18. Week Two will be July 19-25.
The Spring Camporee will be held at Mile Marker 1405 Delta Junction (Buffalo Range) from May 29-31.
“We are ready, excited and prepared to continue our Scouting journey,” according to a recent press release.
Girl Scouts
Virtual meetings and activities are still encouraged by the Farthest North Girl Scout Council and monthly updates are posted on the website.
Limited in-person outings are permitted as long as they are outside, in groups of less than 25, in the company of an adult, with everyone maintaining social distance and wearing masks.
No overnight trips are allowed the month of June. Camp Jessie Bloom, the council’s annual day camp, will be held virtually at the end of July.
And watch for drive-through booth sales of girl scout cookies at local stores.
