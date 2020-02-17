Breadline and Guys Read/Gals Read will both benefit from a special ComiCause 2020 fundraiser at Stone Soup Cafe at 507 Gaffney Road on Friday. The fun runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Comic Shop is donating hundreds of graphic novels, comics and games. Other groups and individuals are also donating books. Proceeds come from the sale of those books at the third annual comic book sale.
There is no cover charge at the Friday fundraiser and light refreshments will be served, along with plenty of vintage cartoons. All unsold books will be donated to the Literacy Council of Alaska’s Forget-Me-Not Bookstore. This is the third year for this vent and the second in which The Comic Shop has been the primary donor of books.
This is in conjunction with the first-ever Alaska Comic Convention coming to the Carlson Center Feb. 22-23. ComiCon is an event for fans all ages, who love comics, toys, TV film art, gaming, and all things considered ‘nerdy,” according to a press release. It’s a great place to meet with actors, comic book creators and other fans.
ComiCon will combine the best of comics, pop culture, and cosplay with a unique Alaska flair. Celebrity guests include Austin St. John (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Grey DeLisle-Griffin (Scooby Doo), Ben Templesmith (Artist: 30 Days of Night), Dan Parent (artist/writer: Archie, Die kitty Die) and more, will be there.
The ComiCon is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The full schedule, including workshops and cosplay can be found at www.alaskacomicon.com.
