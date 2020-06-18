Anyone can participate in Explore Fairbanks’ new Scavenger Hunt and Photo Contest, newly launched to celebrate the reopening of the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
The the center reopened its doors this week, after the coronavirus pandemic forced closure for a period of time. Now, in keeping with its new Explore Local campaign, Explore Fairbanks encourages local residents, as well as visitors, to participate in this fun new program.
Here’s how the scavenger hunt works: Visit at least 15 locations on the scavenger hunt list and take photos along the way. Submit three photos to www.explorefairbanks.com/contest by July 31 and you’ll be entered into a drawing for Explore Fairbanks swag and other prizes.
There will be additional prizes for the following categories: Most Beautiful, Most Creative, Most Appetizing, Most Amusing and Best Scavenger Site Selfie.
In addition to receiving prizes, photo contest winners will be featured on the Explore Fairbanks website and social media channels. Instagram and Facebook users are encouraged to post their favorite images and tag both #explorelocal and #explorefairbanks.
Here are some of the locations listed on the scavenger hunt list: an outdoor sculpture or monument, trans-Alaska oil pipeline, dining on the deck at a local venue, a local museum, “Alaska” mural downtown, a display of locally grown flowers or garden, something Gold Rush or gold panning related, Creamer’s Field, and lots more.
The list is available online at explorefairbanks.com/contest or you can pick up the list in person at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
The center opened on Monday this week, after almost three months. To ensure safety for visitors and employees, some changes have been made.
Exhibit hours for the general public are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. daily. Visitors must wear a face covering.
Tour groups, community groups or family groups larger than three people are encouraged to make a reservation to visit the exhibits 8-9:30 a.m. One reserved group will be allowed per day. Make reservations at calendly.com/mtc_curbside/exhibit-reservation.
Groups are welcome during public hours, but social distancing and safe practices may not be available.
All available programming will take place outside the center on a rotating basis and will be weather dependent.
The theater is closed for summer 2020.
Explore Fairbanks can connect visitors with information about what is available this season, from activities to attractions, tours, accommodations and food and drinking establishments. Alaska Public Lands Information Center park rangers are also available to consult about outdoor activities and adventures.
