Explore Fairbanks announced three winners of it’s recent “Explore Local Scavenger Hunt and Photo Contest.”
Locals and statewide travelers were invited to visit at least 15 iconic Fairbanks locations, take photos and submit up to three of their best photos for consideration in several different categories. Then, all entrants were entered into a random drawing for Explore Fairbanks swag and other prizes.
All the submitted photos are featured in a rotating gallery on the Explore Fairbanks website and some will be featured on social media.
The top winners each took home a $75 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Winners include the following: Leah Kovall’s photo of her children riding the wooden salmon at Pioneer Park won Most Amusing; Cade Smith’s photo of the Alaska mural downtown through the camera of a phone won Most Creative; and Susan McMahon’s photo of a white-crowned sparrow at Creamer’s Field won Most Beautiful.
Random prize winner was Kelly Conlin.
See all the winning photos at www.explorefairbanks.com/winners.
Subsistence hike
Here’s something new for families visiting Denali National Park.
Denali Education Rangers will offer three “Edible Alaska — Subsistence Hikes for Families” next week.
According to the park, participants will “explore the fantastic world of fungi, learn the health benefits of taiga teas, and taste-test a very berry year in Denali.” Kids will leave with a recipe book of their own and learn about how subsistence rights in Alaska’s parklands make these parks different from others across the country.
The sessions are geared toward families with children ages 7-12, but all ages are welcome. The hikes begin at the Denali Visitor Center and follow the McKinley Station Trail.
The sessions are Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants are asked to follow COVID-19 safety precautions: don’t attend if you have been sick or if a member of your family is sick, maintain social distancing, wear masks while stationary (permissible to remove masks while walking), and assist with sterilizing props and equipment between family groups.
More information at kaila_pfister@nps.gov or 907-683-9530.
There is no fee for this activity.
HooDoo Half Marathon
The fifth annual HooDoo Half Marathon is going virtual this year.
To participate, racers must run 13.1 miles between Oct. 5 through 11, track their time and log their results online. Cost of entry is $45. Participants receive a 2020 edition Brooks running T-shirt, two beer tokens for HooDoo Brewing Co, a donation to Frosty Feet Running Co. and other swag.
“As the largest half marathon in Interior Alaska and one of the last races before winter sets in, we felt that it was worth it, for everyone’s mental and physical health, to virtually hold this year’s event.” Says Stacy Fisk, HooDoo Half Marathon race director, “We know people were looking forward to a physical, in-person race, so we are going to make the most of it and rally around this community of halfers from all over the world.”
First responders and frontline healthcare workers are eligible for an exclusive discount code, available by contacting Fisk directly.
Registration and information available online at 222.hoodoobrew.com/hoodoohalf.
