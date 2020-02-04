North Pole resident Cassandra Wintter enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2018 and that is helping her pursue a career in medicine.
She graduated from North Pole High School in 2009. For the next seven years, she worked as a licensed foster parent and ran a group home for children with special needs. That job inspired her to choose a career in medicine.
“I managed a group home for children with special needs, as well as caring for my three adopted siblings that have a multitude of medical disorders,” she said. “Being an essential part of their care and conferring with their medical providers was the push I needed to step into medicine.”
She was also inspired by her parents.
“My mother was in the air force and my father was in the army,” she said. “Their service, in part, guided my decision to join. I wanted the opportunity that the military would provide for me to continue my education and have the chance to explore the world with my husband.”
She is now enrolled at American Military University and working at the Naval Hospital at Bremerton, Washington.
She serves as leader for a family medicine team, along with five providers and 11 support staff, who care for 5,367 beneficiaries, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy. She is also the corpsman representative for the Intensive Diabetic Care Clinic.
She has enrolled in school to become a respiratory therapist and begins her studies in August 2020.
“This opportunity will allow me to earn my civilian licensure and create opportunities for me to expand my scope of practice as I further my military career,” she said.
The work she does also contributes to operational readiness, she said. Noting her work in patient care, administering vaccinations in the immunization clinic, and more, all contribute to maintaining a fit and ready force.
The Naval Hospital in Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound.
The armed forces occasionally send updates on local residents who serve and the News-Miner is happy to share those. This is one of those reports.
AAUW scholarships
Everyone who attends the annual home tour sponsored by the American Association of University Women helps contribute to a special scholarship fund.
These are unique scholarships that are intended for women who are returning to school after a break, or seeking to change or advance their careers.
AAUW offers two $1,800 scholarships — the Ann Rhian Memorial Scholarship and the Nancy Johnson Memorial Scholarship. This year there are an additional two $1,200 scholarships — an AAUW Fairbanks Branch scholarship and a memorial scholarship honoring Michelle Jean Tirrell. They are awarded in April.
Applicants must reside in Alaska’s Interior (north of the Alaska Range) and must be pursuing a certificate or degree to advance their careers, change careers or to help re-enter the workforce after a break. Entries must be received by March 1, 2020.
Information and detailed requirements for the scholarships can be found at fairbanks-ak.aauw.net/scholarships. For more information, contact Leslie McCarney, AAUW Scholarship Coordinator at lmmccartney@alaska.edu or call 907-474-7737.
More information about AAUW at www.AAUW.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.