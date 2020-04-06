The 50th annual celebration of Earth Day 2020 is April 22.
In Fairbanks, there is a fun way to get involved. Organizers are asking local residents and students to submit poems and artwork that show why the Earth is important to you. That artwork and poetry will be displayed outside along the trails at Creamers Field, to celebrate Earth Day week.
Deadline to turn in your artwork/poetry at the Creamers Field Farmhouse entryway is April 15. Or email it to programs@friendsofcreamersfield.org.
The items will be on display at Creamers Field trails the week of April 19-26.
“In this uncertain time of COVID-19, we can still celebrate the Earth through poetry and artwork,” according to the flyer advertising the event. Everyone can enjoy this while practicing social distancing and staying six feet apart.
Organizers also encourage participants to display artwork and poetry in their own front yards so neighbors walking by can enjoy them there as well.
If you are submitting artwork/poetry for a school project, please include your name, age or grade and your teacher’s name and school. Entries can all be picked up after Earth Day at the Farmhouse.
If you are really inspired, join the nationwide ‘howl or raise a ruckus for the Earth” outside your home at noon on Earth Day.
For more information call Susan Grace at 699-0780.