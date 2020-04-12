Eight-year-old Dylinn Christensen hunted for Easter eggs Saturday in Healy, and in two hours, she counted 158 eggs. But she didn’t take them home with her.
This was the new self-distancing Easter egg hunt and it was a huge success in the community 110 miles south of Fairbanks. Organizer Selena Dixon also made the rounds through Healy neighborhoods and counted 308 eggs. She launched the idea of posting Easter decorations for the enjoyment of passersby on the local Facebook page and the response was tremendous.
These colorful homemade eggs hung on trees, stuck in snowbanks, and were displayed in house windows and on garage doors. Participants displayed handmade eggs from north of Healy to Lignite Road, Stampede Trail, even all the way south to McKinley Village, 20 miles away.
There were no prizes, just the thrill of finding them. And kids apparently kept a tally. Carloads of families cruised through neighborhoods, trying to spot all the Easter decorations.
“This exceeded by expectations by a lot,” said Dixon. “So creative and so into it, young and old. For me, it was all about seeing so many families with and without children seeking the fun.”
Word got out about a golden egg, hidden carefully somewhere in the community. Dixon provided this clue on Facebook: “What shows up in a fire emergency?”
Easter egg hunters have another chance to find that golden egg. All the decorations will likely stay up through tomorrow, Easter Sunday.
At McKinley Village, the eggs are all placed on the Old Parks Highway between the Parks Highway intersection and the McKinley Community Center.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.